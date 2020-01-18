Prayer 1-19-20

More to explore
Faith, religious rituals help survivors navigate grief after painful loss(Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and other resources.) About five years ago, 40-year-old Anas Roumany was on his...
BoCo chamber making plans for 2024 eclipseThe countdown is on. The Great American Eclipse is only four years, two months and 24 days away, and Bollinger County will be at the center of it. "It will be here before we know it," Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce President Becky Wiginton...
Unclaimed property kiosks planned in CapeOn Thursday and Friday the Missouri State Treasurer's Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property. Thursday, the kiosk will be located at West Park Mall from 3 p.m. ...
Road closure on West End Blvd.A section of West End Blvd between Linden St. and Brenda Kay Ct. closed beginning Friday morning for street repairs, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The City of Cape anticipates the road to reopen on Monday, Jan. 26. Individuals...
Jackson roundabout work starts MondayThe second phase of Jackson's roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard begins Monday, according to an update from the Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown. The first phase, which began in November and involved...
'Special Sunday:' Jackson hairstylist offers free haircuts to children with special needs1Jackson hairstylist Chrissie Roché saw a need in her community. After time spent giving haircuts to her now 7-year-old son, Takoda Shay, who is on the autism spectrum, Roché realized as a hairstylist and parent of a special-needs child she could...
Fonn-owned businesses now closedTwo businesses owned by a local neurosurgeon, who was convicted in 2017 of submitting fraudulent insurance claims, have closed, at least temporarily. "For Lease" signs were hung last week above the entrance to The Bar, 117 Themis St., and in front...
Author takes unusual path to publishingNovelist Jeff Zentner didn't get where he is by following his dreams. "Sometimes the impossible is impossible," Zentner said, addressing students in the Jackson High School library Friday. Originally, he'd hoped to be a world-famous musician, he...
Cape Girardeau house fire claims life of dogCape Girardeau house fire claims life of dog A Friday morning house fire at 600 S. Louis St. in Cape Girardeau claimed the life of at least one dog, Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire chief Travis Hollis said. Hollis said the department received...
Becoming the best in the nation: Saint Francis Medical Center receives "A" rating for patient safety400,000 people. Its the number of people who die annually due to preventable mistakes in hospitals, according to the Journal of Patient Safety. This number is a statistic Saint Francis Medical Center refuses to be a part of. Over the past three...
Storm shelter to be constructed at Perryville schoolsA new storm shelter is to be constructed at Perry County Middle and Perryville High Schools to provide protection during severe weather, according to a press release from the school district. This shelter, which will be constructed by Brockmiller...
Lunden's Calling: Journalist, author, advocate Joan Lunden to headline Paris-themed galaSaturday's fourth annual SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala, will transport attendees to Paris this year, said SoutheastHEALTH foundation president Patti Ranzini. "Our amazing committee helps us pick the theme, and this year, they came up with a soiree in...
Two teenagers facing felony charges in June 4 shooting in Cape4Two teenagers are in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. According to court documents, 17-year-old...
Solar farm project in Cape County stalls6Plans to construct a $200 million solar farm in Cape Girardeau County have apparently stalled because the project developer hasnt found a market for the electricity the farm would generate. NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Florida,...
Eat for Art fundraiser to help grow Saxony's art programRows of finished bowls are ready for the Jan. 26 fundraiser Eat for Art, to benefit Saxony Lutheran High Schools art department. On Thursday, visual arts instructor Christy Moore was hard at work with a pre-measured chunk of clay, as she shaped...
Cape man sentenced to federal prison for meth, firearm chargesA 38-year-old Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison Thursday for firearm and methamphetamine related charges, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. Nathan E. Smith Jr. was arrested...
Shots fired reported in south Cape, nothing foundAt about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received multiple reports of eight to 12 shots fired in south Cape Girardeau. Sgt. Joey Hann said the calls came from Cousin Street, South Henderson Avenue and South...
Missouri State Parks seeking motorcycling repMissouri State Parks is looking for an off-highway motorcycling representative to serve on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board. Nominees for this three-year position must be Missouri residents and would be involved in managing grants as well as...
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hallNEW YORK -- Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. The gospel-trained Houston, whose soaring...
Local News 1/16/20Three men in custody after Salvation Army burglary2Three Cape Girardeau men is facing felony charges of stealing and second-degree burglary for their alleged involvement in a Sunday afternoon theft at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The incident is believed to have taken place after one of...
Local News 1/16/20Drainage work closes Cape County Route CCRoute CC, between Route C and County Road 525, in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news...
Most read 1/15/20Cairo High School athlete Riko Nelson helps save family from fire1CAIRO, Ill. As he stepped out his front door Thursday night, Riko Nelson did not know the next few minutes would lead him to be hailed as a local hero. The senior Cairo High School basketball player found himself facing a fully-involved structure...
Most read 1/15/20Area deaths linked to recreational drug use3Local law enforcement agencies are investigating three deaths they say are the result of the use of recreational narcotics. Area law enforcement agencies issued the following public service announcement Monday: Over the past 48 hours, there have...
Most read 1/13/20Tin & Cotton consignment shop in Cape also offers selection of new boutique itemsLooking for a vintage lamp or a piece of antique jewelry? What about unique wall decor or a perfect side table for that spot next to your favorite reading chair? You'll find those sorts of items, and many others, at the Tin & Cotton Trading Company,...
Most read 1/11/20Knowlan family keeps son's memory, mission alive with Filter's Fund1On Oct. 11, 2012, Jackson native Maj. Garrett Knowlan died in an Air Force training exercise in Pensacola, Florida. At the time of this tragic accident, his father and local attorney Jack Knowlan told the Southeast Missourian the family was focused...
