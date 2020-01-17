Prayer 1-18-20

More to explore
Solar farm project in Cape County stalls5Plans to construct a $200 million solar farm in Cape Girardeau County have apparently stalled because the project developer hasnt found a market for the electricity the farm would generate. NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Florida,...
Eat for Art fundraiser to help grow Saxony's art programRows of finished bowls are ready for the Jan. 26 fundraiser Eat for Art, to benefit Saxony Lutheran High Schools art department. On Thursday, visual arts instructor Christy Moore was hard at work with a pre-measured chunk of clay, as she shaped...
Two teenagers facing felony charges in June 4 shooting in Cape2Two teenagers are in the custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. According to court documents, 17-year-old...
Lunden's Calling: Journalist, author, advocate Joan Lunden to headline Paris-themed galaSaturday's fourth annual SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala, will transport attendees Paris this year, said SoutheastHEALTH foundation president Patti Ranzini. "Our amazing committee helps us pick the theme, and this year, they came up with a soiree in...
Cape man sentenced to federal prison for meth, firearm chargesA 38-year-old Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison Thursday for firearm and methamphetamine related charges, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. Nathan E. Smith Jr. was arrested...
Shots fired reported in south Cape, nothing foundAt about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received multiple reports of eight to 12 shots fired in south Cape Girardeau. Sgt. Joey Hann said the calls came from Cousin Street, South Henderson Avenue and South...
Missouri State Parks seeking motorcycling repMissouri State Parks is looking for an off-highway motorcycling representative to serve on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board. Nominees for this three-year position must be Missouri residents and would be involved in managing grants as well as...
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hallNEW YORK -- Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. The gospel-trained Houston, whose soaring...
Three men in custody after Salvation Army burglaryThree Cape Girardeau men is facing felony charges of stealing and second-degree burglary for their alleged involvement in a Sunday afternoon theft at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The incident is believed to have taken place after one of...
Drainage work closes Cape County Route CCRoute CC, between Route C and County Road 525, in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news...
Weekend rain brings rise in river; forecast to drop below flood stage by MondayExcessive rainfall last weekend north and west of Cape Girardeau has resulted in a rapid rise of the Mississippi River causing moderate flood conditions. Forecasters are predicting the river will fall almost as quickly, however, and should be below...
Tiara Ross appointed to Southeast Missouri Food Bank board2Tiara Ross has been appointed to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Ross, who has served as human resources buiness partner at SoutheastHEALTH and other human resource positions since 2012, said working with the food bank is an...
Man facing charges for stolen firearm, narcotics after shooting self in armTwo felony warrants were filed Tuesday against the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Jan. 1 at Huddle House in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday, court documents list felony charges against Zachary J. Patterson for stealing a firearm and...
Women's March in Cape, March for Life in Jackson scheduled for Saturday1Cape Girardeaus first Womens March is set for this Saturday at Capaha Park, and Immaculate Conception will hold a March for Life in Jackson. Seventeen speakers will present at the Capaha Park bandshell during the Womens March rally, which will...
Leather & Lace to offer up music, dancing, food to benefit local organizationsThe entire community is welcome to this years Leather & Lace fundraiser on Feb. 15, co-sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City and SEMO HOG (Harley Owners Group). We invite the whole community to come out and have a good time. With it...
Cairo High School athlete Riko Nelson helps save family from fire1CAIRO, Ill. As he stepped out his front door Thursday night, Riko Nelson did not know the next few minutes would lead him to be hailed as a local hero. The senior Cairo High School basketball player found himself facing a fully-involved structure...
Area deaths linked to recreational drug use3Local law enforcement agencies are investigating three deaths they say are the result of the use of recreational narcotics. Area law enforcement agencies issued the following public service announcement Monday: Over the past 48 hours, there have...
Rising Educators Club to help Central High students explore teaching careersHigh school is all about allowing students to explore different pathways, and a new club at Cape Girardeau Central High School will give students more background on a career in teaching. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of secondary education...
Most read 1/13/20Tin & Cotton consignment shop in Cape also offers selection of new boutique itemsLooking for a vintage lamp or a piece of antique jewelry? What about unique wall decor or a perfect side table for that spot next to your favorite reading chair? You'll find those sorts of items, and many others, at the Tin & Cotton Trading Company,...
Penzel awarded Center Junction contract17A contract for the replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission,...
Cape Girardeau couple charged in Jackson home invasionA registered violent sex offender and his wife were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in a Jackson home invasion. Cape Girardeau residents Corey Winchel, 30, and Aimee L. Winchel, 27, were charged...
Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamineA 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges. Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as Gata, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...