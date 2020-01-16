Tax liens December 2019

Join the B Magazine newsletter
Scott County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during December are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.
TAX LIENS FILED
Forbis, Stephen M (IRS)
Moore, John (IRS)
James, AC (IRS)
Hubbard, Kathleen L (IRS)
Brown, Elisha D (IRS)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
S & T Express Delivery LLC (IRS)
Mark Sander Construction Co., Inc. (IRS)
TAX LIENS EXPUNGED
Adkisson, Marsha L