Tax liens November 2019

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Scott County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during November are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS FILED

Eftink, Kenneth (IRS)

Cassel, Richard T (IRS)

Adams, Joseph L (IRS)

Cassell, Richard T (IRS)

Arndt, Charles F (IRS)

Copeland, Greg (IRS)

McClellan, James M (IRS)

McClellan, James (IRS)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Tobertson, Dennis R (IRS)

Morris, Will M (IRS)