Faith-based infertility organization starts local support group

Editorial

Numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics note the U.S. fertility rate is 59.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44. It's a record low for the country, according to the organization's November report.

Couple's dealing with infertility issues know the struggle of trying to conceive only to have their hopes dashed.

The Southeast Missourian recently reported on a new faith-based fertility support group in Cape Girardeau led by Stephanie Hodges. Moms in the Making is a national not-for-profit organization that helps women both emotionally with their mindset and also provides information on fertility resources.

"This group has helped me and it's literally helped every girl ... who has come," Stephanie Hodges said in the story by Rachael Long. "And that's how you help each other -- just by realizing you're not alone, you're not the only one this is happening to."

There is no cost to participate in the group, which will be held on the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21. Sessions take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hodges' residence in Cape Girardeau. To learn more, contact Hodges by email at stephaniehodges@momsinthemakinggroup.com or send her a private message on Facebook.

For those struggling with fertility issues, including miscarriage, secondary infertility and other related challenges, it's good to know there are others in the same situation. Having a support group can make a big difference, and we applaud Hodges and others for their leadership.