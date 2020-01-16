Prayer 1-16-20

More to explore
-
-
Weekend rain brings rise in river; forecast to drop below flood stage by MondayExcessive rainfall last weekend north and west of Cape Girardeau has resulted in a rapid rise of the Mississippi River causing moderate flood conditions. Forecasters are predicting the river will fall almost as quickly, however, and should be below...
-
Three men in custody after Salvation Army burglaryThree Cape Girardeau men is facing felony charges of stealing and second-degree burglary for their alleged involvement in a Sunday afternoon theft at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The incident is believed to have taken place after one of...
-
Tiara Ross appointed to Southeast Missouri Food Bank boardTiara Ross has been appointed to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Ross, who has served as human resources buiness partner at SoutheastHEALTH and other human resource positions since 2012, said working with the food bank is an...
-
Man facing charges for stolen firearm, narcotics after shooting self in armTwo felony warrants were filed Tuesday against the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Jan. 1 at Huddle House in Cape Girardeau. As of Wednesday, court documents list felony charges against Zachary J. Patterson for stealing a firearm and...
-
-
Women's March in Cape, March for Life in Jackson scheduled for SaturdayCape Girardeaus first Womens March is set for this Saturday at Capaha Park, and Immaculate Conception will hold a March for Life in Jackson. Seventeen speakers will present at the Capaha Park bandshell during the Womens March rally, which will...
-
Leather & Lace to offer up music, dancing, food to benefit local organizationsThe entire community is welcome to this years Leather & Lace fundraiser on Feb. 15, co-sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City and SEMO HOG (Harley Owners Group). We invite the whole community to come out and have a good time. With it...
-
-
-
Cairo High School athlete Riko Nelson helps save family from fire1CAIRO, Ill. As he stepped out his front door Thursday night, Riko Nelson did not know the next few minutes would lead him to be hailed as a local hero. The senior Cairo High School basketball player found himself facing a fully-involved structure...
-
Area deaths linked to recreational drug use2Local law enforcement agencies are investigating three deaths they say are the result of the use of recreational narcotics. Area law enforcement agencies issued the following public service announcement Monday: Over the past 48 hours, there have...
-
Rising Educators Club to help Central High students explore teaching careersHigh school is all about allowing students to explore different pathways, and a new club at Cape Girardeau Central High School will give students more background on a career in teaching. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of secondary education...
-
-
-
-
St. James AME, area volunteers to distribute free light bulbs this weekendCape Girardeau residents of Wards 1 and 2 may just get a weekend visit from community members with a free gift: energy efficient light bulbs. The effort, called the Porch Light Project, is an outreach program led by the Rev. Renita Green of St....
-
Capaha Park lagoon to get upgrades for first time in decades2A Cape Girardeau landmark will undergo a yearlong face-lift starting in a few months. The Cape Girardeau Parks Department is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation to drain and upgrade the Capaha Park lagoon. According to Cape...
-
Flood warning issued for area by National Weather ServiceThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning Monday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; Thebes, Illinois; and New Madrid, Missouri. In Cape Girardeau, the river was recorded by the NWS at 36.5 feet Monday...
-
Saturday storms cause power outage, building damageIn the early morning hours Saturday, heavy storms passed through the Jackson and Cape Girardeau area bringing strong winds and causing damage to several area businesses. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, found damage from an EF2...
-
Cape Girardeau officer recognized at U.S. Attorney's Office ceremonyCape Girardeau police officer Brian Eggers was recognized as a distinguished officer by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Missouri during its annual award ceremony last week in St. Louis. ...
-
CrisisGo provides emergency communications to schools, cities, law enforcementLeaders from area schools joined local school administrators and members of law enforcement last week at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau for a presentation overviewing crisis alert technologies and how to best communicate if a crisis...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County voters to receive new voter ID cardsCape Girardeau County voters will soon receive new voter identification cards ahead of this years elections. The wallet-sized cards will be mailed to registered voters in the next few days and will replace all previously issued voter ID cards, the...
-
Two treated for injuries following Sikeston house fireSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents had to be treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire late Saturday. Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded at 8:38 p.m. to 218 Illinois Ave. in reference to a structure fire,...
-
Most read 1/13/20Tin & Cotton consignment shop in Cape also offers selection of new boutique itemsLooking for a vintage lamp or a piece of antique jewelry? What about unique wall decor or a perfect side table for that spot next to your favorite reading chair? You'll find those sorts of items, and many others, at the Tin & Cotton Trading Company,...
-
-
Photo Gallery 1/12/20Evening milking with the Schoen familyMultiple generations of dairy farmers in the Schoen family participate in the evening milking of about 250 cows Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at at the family's farm near Oak Ridge, Missouri. The family began farming in Farmington, Missouri, in 1858 and...
-
Most read 1/11/20Knowlan family keeps son's memory, mission alive with Filter's Fund1On Oct. 11, 2012, Jackson native Maj. Garrett Knowlan died in an Air Force training exercise in Pensacola, Florida. At the time of this tragic accident, his father and local attorney Jack Knowlan told the Southeast Missourian the family was focused...
-
-
Penzel awarded Center Junction contract17A contract for the replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission,...
-
Cape Girardeau couple charged in Jackson home invasionA registered violent sex offender and his wife were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in a Jackson home invasion. Cape Girardeau residents Corey Winchel, 30, and Aimee L. Winchel, 27, were charged...
-
Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamineA 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges. Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as Gata, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...