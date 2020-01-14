D.A.R.E. Graduation at Guardian Angel School

The 5th & 6th grade students at Guardian Angel School in Oran completed a 10 week D.A.R.E. program on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, was instructed by Lt. Pat Garner of the Scott County Sheriff's Department. She met with the students on most Tuesdays since the Fall. In her instruction, she taught the students how to make good choices, especially regarding drugs, alcohol and tobacco. At their graduation, the students had a visit by Rex, the K-9 drug dog, and his handler, Deputy Hunter Juden. Sheriff Wes Drury was also present, along with Lt. Garner, and they presented certificates to the students. After graduation, the students were able to celebrate with cupcakes and koolaid. Lt. Garner also gave each student a D.A.R.E. t-shirt. Congratulations to the 5th & 6th grade students on completing the D.A.R.E. program and setting the groundwork for a good and healthy life. Also, a special thanks to Lt. Pat Garner and the Scott County Sheriff Department for offering such an educational program to grade school students.