Cape Girardeau County voters to receive new voter ID cards

Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office

Cape Girardeau County voters will soon receive new voter identification cards ahead of this years elections.

The wallet-sized cards will be mailed to registered voters in the next few days and will replace all previously issued voter ID cards, the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office said in a news release.

In addition, all Cape Girardeau County households will be mailed Voter Information Guides, which will contain information on 2020 elections as well as instructions on registering to vote, the release stated.

Registered voters who have not received a new identification card by the first week of February should contact the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office at (573) 243-3547.