Prayer 1-14-20

St. James AME, area volunteers to distribute free light bulbs this weekendCape Girardeau residents of Wards 1 and 2 may just get a weekend visit from community members with a free gift: energy efficient light bulbs. The effort, called the Porch Light Project, is an outreach program led by the Rev. Renita Green of St....
Capaha Park lagoon to get upgrades for first time in decadesA Cape Girardeau landmark will undergo a yearlong face-lift starting in a few months. The Cape Girardeau Parks Department is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation to drain and upgrade the Capaha Park lagoon. According to Cape...
Flood warning issued for area by National Weather ServiceThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning Monday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; Thebes, Illinois; and New Madrid, Missouri. In Cape Girardeau, the river was recorded by the NWS at 36.5 feet Monday...
Saturday storms cause power outage, building damageIn the early morning hours Saturday, heavy storms passed through the Jackson and Cape Girardeau area bringing strong winds and causing damage to several area businesses. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, found damage from an EF2...
Cape Girardeau officer recognized at U.S. Attorney's Office ceremonyCape Girardeau police officer Brian Eggers was recognized as a distinguished officer by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Missouri during its annual award ceremony last week in St. Louis. ...
CrisisGo provides emergency communications to schools, cities, law enforcementLeaders from area schools joined local school administrators and members of law enforcement last week at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau for a presentation overviewing crisis alert technologies and how to best communicate if a crisis...
Cape Girardeau County voters to receive new voter ID cardsCape Girardeau County voters will soon receive new voter identification cards ahead of this years elections. The wallet-sized cards will be mailed to registered voters in the next few days and will replace all previously issued voter ID cards, the...
Two treated for injuries following Sikeston house fireSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents had to be treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire late Saturday. Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded at 8:38 p.m. to 218 Illinois Ave. in reference to a structure fire,...
Shots fired reported Sunday night west of Arena Park in Cape1Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated multiple reports of shots fired Sunday night west of Arena Park, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Callers reported shots fired in areas near Themis Street and North Silver Springs Road, but...
Advocates propose state legislation to legalize syringe exchange programsAs she walked into a coffeehouse last week in downtown Cape Girardeau, Kristi Booths shirt said it all. I carry Narcan! the shirt read in big white letters. (and so can you.) Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a medication that counters...
Dairy farms experience challenges over decrease in milk sales2Americans might be choosing something other than milk products to stock their fridges as the dairy industry has been experiencing a decline in overall consumer sales. Early last week, Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, as reported by...
Inaugural indoor barbecuing competition to be held next week at Show Me Center3The first annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, set for Jan. 24 and 25 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a one-of-a-kind event, with 24 teams from multiple states competing on a level playing field for barbecue bragging...
Birthright to branch out into Marble HillMARBLE HILL, Mo. Plans are underway to open a Birthright branch office in Marble Hill in the spring. Kim Sellers, director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, said the search has begun for office space or a two-bedroom house. We have a list of...
Photo Gallery 1/12/20Evening milking with the Schoen familyMultiple generations of dairy farmers in the Schoen family participate in the evening milking of about 250 cows Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at at the family's farm near Oak Ridge, Missouri. The family began farming in Farmington, Missouri, in 1858 and...
Decade of Discovery: Discovery Playhouse celebrates milestone anniversaryThe regular bustle of parents and toddlers to and from Discovery Playhouse is in itself a testament to the continuing success of the learning and play center, which celebrates its 10th year in its current location at 502 Broadway this year. On an...
Most read 1/11/20Knowlan family keeps son's memory, mission alive with Filter's Fund1On Oct. 11, 2012, Jackson native Maj. Garrett Knowlan died in an Air Force training exercise in Pensacola, Florida. At the time of this tragic accident, his father and local attorney Jack Knowlan told the Southeast Missourian the family was focused...
Jackson chamber honors individuals, firmsCelebrating 2019 and looking ahead to 2020 were the themes of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Friday night at Jackson Civic Center. More than 570 chamber members and guests turned out for the sold-out event at which the chamber...
Crisis Aid aims to help trafficking survivorsSex trafficking is a major concern, and it's happening right here in Missouri, said Crisis Aid founder Pat Bradley at a benefit luncheon Friday. In 1995, Bradley found out about sex trafficking, or forced prostitution as it was then known, while on...
Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities approvedLicenses for 86 infused medical marijuana-manufacturing facilities in Missouri -- including one in northern Cape Girardeau County -- have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The license approvals, announced Friday...
Penzel awarded Center Junction contract17A contract for the replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission,...
Cape Girardeau couple charged in Jackson home invasionA registered violent sex offender and his wife were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in a Jackson home invasion. Cape Girardeau residents Corey Winchel, 30, and Aimee L. Winchel, 27, were charged...
Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamineA 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges. Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as Gata, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...
Photo Gallery 1/10/20House assembly at Franklin ElementaryAt Franklin Elementary, students are grouped into one of four "houses" as part of a program designed to foster leadership and teamwork among students. The "houses" convened for a special assembly to recognize outstanding achievement Friday, Jan. 10,...
Most read 1/8/20One month missing: A timeline of events surrounding Michele Bell's disappearanceIt has been one month since Michele Bell has been home. Outpourings of interest from media outlets and members of the public in the days after her disappearance have since trickled to a halt. Law enforcement search efforts have spanned two states...
Most read 1/8/20Is Cape Girardeau in a 'Golden Age' of restaurants?5This is a quiet time of the year. Kids are back in school. Holiday obligations are over. Christmas ornaments are back in storage. In my house, without the twinkling lights, the space seems a little forlorn, a feeling compounded by gray skies and...
Most read 1/7/20Executive director of Community Partnership purchases SNAP FitnessThe head of a Cape Girardeau social service agency has purchased a local fitness center and has announced plans to rebrand and relocate the business. Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, has...