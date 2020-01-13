Macy's Supports Voices for Children/CASA

Building on a 160-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and colleagues, Macys, Inc. strengthens communities by supporting local and national charities to help make a difference in the lives of our customers. Giving back is one of their core values, and they want to create as much positive impact as possible.

Macys corporate giving is allocated at local, regional, and national levels to provide charitable funding to support and serve the communities in which they live and work. The funds are distributed through a network of district grant captains, store colleagues who have direct connection to their local communities.

Sharon Hileman, Executive Director of Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri met with Lori Hafel, Store Manager of Macy's Cape Girardeau location to discuss ways that Macy's could assist Voices for Children/CASA with program awareness. A short time later, Sharon received an invitation from Macy's Corporate Giving office to apply for a grant for funds allocated from their local store and the request was approved. Voices for Children/CASA is excited and appreciative of this support, and for the opportunity host an informational table in the local store so that Macy's customers can learn more about what a CASA does.

Voices for Children/CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers who become court appointed special advocates (CASA). These advocates provide support and guidance to abused and neglected children within the 32nd and 33rd Judicial Circuits of Missouri, so these children can be safe, establish permanence, and have the opportunity to thrive. The volunteer's role is vital to the future of foster children in our community. They investigate cases, facilitate the delivery of services to the child and family, advocate on behalf of the child to the Court, and monitor the progression of the case until it is resolved. Voices/CASA volunteers work with a team of professionals to expedite a safe, permanent placement for each child, and to ensure that the system fulfills its responsibilities to each child.

For more information on how to get involved with Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri, contact Sharon at 573-335-1726 or visit our website at www.voicesforchildrensemo.org