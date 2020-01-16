Weight loss is a topic that has been misunderstood for decades. Products and services have been created and sold resulting in a multi-billion dollar per year industry. The marketing for this industry sells individuals on the idea of quick results with promises of Lose 30 pounds in 30 days or Get a six pack with these quick and easy steps. These results are achievable, they say, if you buy their product or service.

Over the past 13 years, I have helped people get out of pain and lose weight. Ive heard all of the excuses and reasons why someone hasnt reached their goal. I can sum up weight loss in one sentence: if you want to change your weight, change your habits.

There is no need to buy anything, and you dont need a guru or a system. If you want to lose weight, first answer this question: what habits do you have that do not serve you? Is it a sweet tooth? Or late-night snacking? Or lack of exercise? Or unhealthy eating?

Second, replace the habits that dont serve you with habits that do serve you. It is not enough to get rid of a habit; you must replace the habit with something new. If you find yourself reaching for cookies too often, take notice of it, and when you feel the urge to reach for a cookie, replace the action with something that better serves you. For example, eat an apple, or pick up your favorite book or drink some water. The possibilities are limitless.

Ive started writing a book called Think and Lose Weight which discusses simple and effective ways to change your habits over time to give you a different result. Weight loss is simply the opposite of weight gain. Weight gain occurs slowly over time due to our habits, and weight loss can occur slowly over time due to our habits, too.

If you would like a free digital copy of my book when it is released later this year, email me at thinkandloseweight@outlook.com.

Dr. Gregory Pursley, DC is the owner of PC Wellness Centers.