Hearing Healthcare Professional Earns Tinnitus Care Provider Certificate

Advocates propose state legislation to legalize syringe exchange programsAs she walked into a coffeehouse last week in downtown Cape Girardeau, Kristi Booths shirt said it all. I carry Narcan! the shirt read in big white letters. (and so can you.) Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a medication that counters...
Dairy farms experience challenges over decrease in milk sales2Americans might be choosing something other than milk products to stock their fridges as the dairy industry has been experiencing a decline in overall consumer sales. Early last week, Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, as reported by...
Inaugural indoor barbecuing competition to be held next week at Show Me Center1The first annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash, set for Jan. 24 and 25 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, promises to be a one-of-a-kind event, with 24 teams from multiple states competing on a level playing field for barbecue bragging...
Birthright to branch out into Marble HillMARBLE HILL, Mo. Plans are underway to open a Birthright branch office in Marble Hill in the spring. Kim Sellers, director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, said the search has begun for office space or a two-bedroom house. We have a list of...
Photo Gallery 1/12/20Evening milking with the Schoen familyMultiple generations of dairy farmers in the Schoen family participate in the evening milking of about 250 cows Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at at the family's farm near Oak Ridge, Missouri. The family began farming in Farmington, Missouri, in 1858 and...
Decade of Discovery: Discovery Playhouse celebrates milestone anniversaryThe regular bustle of parents and toddlers to and from Discovery Playhouse is in itself a testament to the continuing success of the learning and play center, which celebrates its 10th year in its current location at 502 Broadway this year. On an...
Most read 1/11/20Knowlan family keeps son's memory, mission alive with Filter's Fund1On Oct. 11, 2012, Jackson native Maj. Garrett Knowlan died in an Air Force training exercise in Pensacola, Florida. At the time of this tragic accident, his father and local attorney Jack Knowlan told the Southeast Missourian the family was focused...
Jackson chamber honors individuals, firmsCelebrating 2019 and looking ahead to 2020 were the themes of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Friday night at Jackson Civic Center. More than 570 chamber members and guests turned out for the sold-out event at which the chamber...
Crisis Aid aims to help trafficking survivorsSex trafficking is a major concern, and it's happening right here in Missouri, said Crisis Aid founder Pat Bradley at a benefit luncheon Friday. In 1995, Bradley found out about sex trafficking, or forced prostitution as it was then known, while on...
Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities approvedLicenses for 86 infused medical marijuana-manufacturing facilities in Missouri -- including one in northern Cape Girardeau County -- have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The license approvals, announced Friday...
Events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. to be held citywide in Cape Girardeau1Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally legislated day of service: "A day on, not a day off," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee. This year marks the 25th anniversary...
Penzel awarded Center Junction contract15A contract for the replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission,...
Cape Girardeau couple charged in Jackson home invasionA registered violent sex offender and his wife were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in a Jackson home invasion. Cape Girardeau residents Corey Winchel, 30, and Aimee L. Winchel, 27, were charged...
Cape County assessor encouraging online filing for personal-property tax assessments1Thousands of personal-property tax assessment lists will be arriving in Cape Girardeau County mailboxes starting today, but county Assessor Bob Adams hopes people wont mail them back. Instead, he is encouraging county residents to take advantage...
No thorns here: An evening with Maggie Rose for charitySaturday's sold-out show to benefit Room for One More Child will feature Emmy-winning Nashville-based country music singer Maggie Rose. Opening guest Jessie Ritter is a Cape Girardeau native, now based in Florida. The event, now in its third year,...
Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamineA 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges. Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as Gata, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...
Photo Gallery 1/10/20House assembly at Franklin ElementaryAt Franklin Elementary, students are grouped into one of four "houses" as part of a program designed to foster leadership and teamwork among students. The "houses" convened for a special assembly to recognize outstanding achievement Friday, Jan. 10,...
Construction value up in Cape, lower in Jackson for 20191The City of Cape Girardeau issued 248 commercial and residential building permits last year for projects that had an aggregate value of approximately $69.3 million. Both numbers represent increases over 2018 levels when 233 permits were issued in...
Three-day Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns to Fruitland later this monthBluegrass music is steeped in American tradition, and for this years Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, set for Jan. 23 through 25 in Fruitland, that tradition includes some family acts returning favorites, said event co-promoter Bull Harman...
Most read 1/8/20One month missing: A timeline of events surrounding Michele Bell's disappearanceIt has been one month since Michele Bell has been home. Outpourings of interest from media outlets and members of the public in the days after her disappearance have since trickled to a halt. Law enforcement search efforts have spanned two states...
Most read 1/8/20Is Cape Girardeau in a 'Golden Age' of restaurants?5This is a quiet time of the year. Kids are back in school. Holiday obligations are over. Christmas ornaments are back in storage. In my house, without the twinkling lights, the space seems a little forlorn, a feeling compounded by gray skies and...
Most read 1/7/20Executive director of Community Partnership purchases SNAP FitnessThe head of a Cape Girardeau social service agency has purchased a local fitness center and has announced plans to rebrand and relocate the business. Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, has...
Most read 1/7/20Faith-based fertility support group Moms in the Making to begin in Cape GirardeauA new faith-based fertility support group will begin meeting in Cape Girardeau later this month. The group, led by 34-year-old Cape resident Stephanie Hodges, is a local group of a nationwide, not-for-profit organization, Moms in the Making....
Hearing Healthcare Professional Earns Tinnitus Care Provider Certificate
Kyle Griffin, BC-HIS , a licensed hearing aid specialist at Miracle-Ear in Cape Girardeau, MO has been awarded the Tinnitus Care Provider Certificate from the International Hearing Society.
The Tinnitus Care Provider Certificate Program is an Assessment-Based Certificate Program accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE). In order to earn the Certificate, a participant must attend a two-day workshop and achieve a passing score on the post-workshop assessment. Attendees learn about the physiology, psychology, measurement, and management of tinnitus, a condition afflicting some 15% of the general public.
Tinnitus is defined by the American Tinnitus Association as the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present. Many individuals experiencing tinnitus hear a ringing in the ears, but buzzing, hissing, whistling, and more are also commonly heard. Taught by Dr. Richard Tyler, PhD, Msc, and backed by his 30+ years of research and clinical experience, the Tinnitus Care Provider Certificate Program provides hearing healthcare professionals with the skills to address their patients/clients tinnitus-related needs.
I love helping people hear better, explained Griffin . The satisfaction that comes with helping a patient better hear their loved ones is unparalleled, and Im eagerly anticipating the success my tinnitus patients and I can have together.
Miracle-Ear was established over 30 years ago in Cape Girardeau to serve the hearing-impaired community and help improve the quality of life for residents. The office is located at 1465 N. Kingshighway. Individuals can call 573-335-5510 to make an appointment.
