Letter to the Editor

In a world where we hear so much negative, I wanted to share a word of positive -- a thank you to what an amazing community we have in Cape Girardeau!

Each year La Croix church puts on a Christmas party for the 170 men of Teen Challenge. Beginning in October, we solicit funds and help from the community for funds and food to feed and present gifts to these men. Hats off to Domino's Pizza, Little Debbies, My Daddy's Cheesecake, Beef O' Brady's, Schnucks, Dr. Harter, Janet Ruopp Dentistry, Jackson Dental, Auto Tire and Parts, Bank of Missouri, Uniliver ice cream, Rental Land, Walmart, Sam's Club, and the list goes on and on.

Men and women of La Croix Church bake goodies and give of their time and talents to be present this one important night to share the love of Jesus to men who for the first time are sober and clean for Christmas.

Thank you Cape Girardeau! Thank you businesses who say yes year after year! Thank you to La Croix church members, who are the hands and feet of Jesus to men who are struggling with addiction but who have chosen to enter a program that has an 80% cure rate.

May God bless each and every one of you this holiday season!

JANA JATEFF, board member, Adult and Teen Challenge, Cape Girardeau