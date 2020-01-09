Blanchard Elementary Student accepted in National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM
Natalie was nominated by her 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Jahn, of Blanchard Elementary to attend NYLF: Pathways to STEM summer 2020 at Loyola University in Chicago IL. She was accepted by Envisions, January 2020 and is so excited to be able to learn CSI, Medical, Engineering & STEM while attending this week long course.
Draft schedule for camp:
C.S.I.:
Forensic Chemist duties
Blood Drop Replication
Blood Drop Analysis
Pull fingerprints
Solve a mock crime
Engineering:
Build her own mBot robot
Program her mBot
Build a bridge
Medical:
Diagnose and Treat general injuries
Create a model lung
Perform a beef heart dissection
Diagnose Snakebites
Leadership:
Collaboration
How to Build a Team
Self-management
Time-management
Communication
STEM Challenges/Presentations
Natalie will be among other students, peers, learning from the best teachers and professors during this camp, including Stanford Professors.
She was accepted in the gifted (Explorers) program at Cape Girardeau Public Schools 2019.
If you would like to donate to ensure Natalie has the opportunity to reach her full potential please visit:
www.facebook.com/donate/592060838313783/594253234761210/
More information on camp is @ www.envisionexperience.com
