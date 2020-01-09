Blanchard Elementary Student accepted in National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

Natalie was nominated by her 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Jahn, of Blanchard Elementary to attend NYLF: Pathways to STEM summer 2020 at Loyola University in Chicago IL. She was accepted by Envisions, January 2020 and is so excited to be able to learn CSI, Medical, Engineering & STEM while attending this week long course.

Draft schedule for camp:

C.S.I.:

Forensic Chemist duties

Blood Drop Replication

Blood Drop Analysis

Pull fingerprints

Solve a mock crime

Engineering:

Build her own mBot robot

Program her mBot

Build a bridge

Medical:

Diagnose and Treat general injuries

Create a model lung

Perform a beef heart dissection

Diagnose Snakebites

Leadership:

Collaboration

How to Build a Team

Self-management

Time-management

Communication

STEM Challenges/Presentations

Natalie will be among other students, peers, learning from the best teachers and professors during this camp, including Stanford Professors.

She was accepted in the gifted (Explorers) program at Cape Girardeau Public Schools 2019.

If you would like to donate to ensure Natalie has the opportunity to reach her full potential please visit:

www.facebook.com/donate/592060838313783/594253234761210/

More information on camp is @ www.envisionexperience.com