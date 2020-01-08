CES Gadget Show: Say 'no' to junk food with DNA wristband
LAS VEGAS -- A wristband that will help you say "no" to junk food. A machine that will mix drinks for you.
These were among the gadgets showcased this week at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas.
Nutritional DNA
A London startup believes it can help you make healthier diet choices at the grocery store -- using your own DNA.
DnaNudge collects your DNA through a cheek swab and sends data related to nutrition to a wristband.
Have a genetic predisposition to high blood pressure? Maybe the wristband will tell you to stay away from salty snacks. You scan the barcode on a product, and the wristband turns red or green to indicate whether it may be good for you.
A few services have popped up to map DNA in the hopes of helping people make better diet choices, though some scientists say genetic makeup is just one of many factors in living a healthy lifestyle.
Currently, DnaNudge does cheek swabs only in person in London, but it's working on a mail order service. The company says it destroys all DNA records after giving you the wristband.
Boozy bots
No need to shake or stir. These machines will mix cocktails for you.
They're like Keurig coffee machines, but for booze. Drop in a pod filled with ingredients, slide in a glass, and less than a minute later, you'll have a martini or a Moscow mule.
In fact, one of the gizmos is made by Keurig. Drinkworks by Keurig sells for $299 and can make cosmopolitans and fizzy drinks, such as vodka sodas. Each pod makes one cocktail and costs about $4.
Another robotic bartender, the $350 Bartesian, sells pods for $2.50 each, but they don't have alcohol. Instead, you fill canisters with your own whiskey, vodka, gin and tequila. The pods mix in juices, herbs and other flavorings. A touch screen on the Bartesian lets you choose how stiff you want your drink. There's even an option for alcohol-free "mocktails."
Both machines sit on a counter or table at home. The companies hope to target those who like to host parties but don't want to stock a bar, don't know how to make drinks or would rather push a button then spend time putting together a mojito.
"We do all that for you," Drinkworks CEO Nathaniel Davis said. "And then allow you to spend time with your guests."
Privacy by voice
Google is adding a privacy "undo" feature to its Assistant voice technology.
Just tell Assistant to disregard something if you happen to notice the device was listening when it wasn't supposed to. By saying "Hey Google, that wasn't for you," Assistant will delete whatever you just said. Although Assistant is supposed to send voice commands out for processing only when it hears "Hey" or "OK, Google," it can mishear other conversations as the trigger word.
Another new feature will let you use your voice to ask Google about your own privacy settings.
The new features supplement privacy controls Google rolled out last year to let people delete their voice recording histories with voice commands. That came after pushback that Google and other companies were using human transcribers rather than just machines to listen to some audio recordings.
Assistant will also debut new tools such as household notes, which lets people leave virtual notes with voice commands for other members in their families. The notes will show up on Google's smart Nest Hub displays as reminders.
A robotic friend
Samsung's idea for your new robot friend is a simple ball that rolls along beside you. Its name: Ballie.
The technology within Ballie is anything but simple. The artificial intelligence companion has a camera that can record and send video. Ballie can communicate with other smart devices around the house.
In its keynote at CES, Samsung showed the bright yellow ball -- about the size of a baseball -- rolling behind H.S. Kim, CEO of the company's consumer electronics division. It kept its distance from Kim when asked to, and a video showed Ballie as a companion to pets at home alone.
"It's a vision of technology as an all-around personal life companion," Kim said.
Ballie's unveiling was part of Samsung's efforts to show how AI can offer conveniences, peace of mind -- and in this case, companionship.
Samsung didn't say when Ballie would go on sale or how much it would cost. Samsung's chief research scientist, Sebastian Seung, said Ballie would come with strict privacy standards, but didn't offer details.
Comments
-
Decade of Discovery: Discovery Playhouse celebrates milestone anniversaryThe regular bustle of parents and toddlers to and from Discovery Playhouse is in itself a testament to the continuing success of the learning and play center, which celebrates its 10th year in its current location at 502 Broadway this year. On an...
-
Storm damage Jan. 111
-
Jackson chamber honors individuals, firmsCelebrating 2019 and looking ahead to 2020 were the themes of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Friday night at Jackson Civic Center. More than 570 chamber members and guests turned out for the sold-out event at which the chamber...
-
-
Crisis Aid aims to help trafficking survivorsSex trafficking is a major concern, and it's happening right here in Missouri, said Crisis Aid founder Pat Bradley at a benefit luncheon Friday. In 1995, Bradley found out about sex trafficking, or forced prostitution as it was then known, while on...
-
Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities approvedLicenses for 86 infused medical marijuana-manufacturing facilities in Missouri -- including one in northern Cape Girardeau County -- have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The license approvals, announced Friday...
-
-
-
Events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. to be held citywide in Cape Girardeau1Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a nationally legislated day of service: "A day on, not a day off," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee. This year marks the 25th anniversary...
-
-
Penzel awarded Center Junction contract14A contract for the replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson and the redesign of the highway interchange below those bridges has been awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission,...
-
Cape Girardeau couple charged in Jackson home invasionA registered violent sex offender and his wife were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in a Jackson home invasion. Cape Girardeau residents Corey Winchel, 30, and Aimee L. Winchel, 27, were charged...
-
Cape County assessor encouraging online filing for personal-property tax assessments1Thousands of personal-property tax assessment lists will be arriving in Cape Girardeau County mailboxes starting today, but county Assessor Bob Adams hopes people wont mail them back. Instead, he is encouraging county residents to take advantage...
-
No thorns here: An evening with Maggie Rose for charitySaturday's sold-out show to benefit Room for One More Child will feature Emmy-winning Nashville-based country music singer Maggie Rose. Opening guest Jessie Ritter is a Cape Girardeau native, now based in Florida. The event, now in its third year,...
-
-
Cape man facing 10 years to life for methamphetamineA 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is facing 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges. Lavan Cortez Johnson, also known as Gata, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...
-
Photo Gallery 1/10/20House assembly at Franklin ElementaryAt Franklin Elementary, students are grouped into one of four "houses" as part of a program designed to foster leadership and teamwork among students. The "houses" convened for a special assembly to recognize outstanding achievement Friday, Jan. 10,...
-
-
Construction value up in Cape, lower in Jackson for 20191The City of Cape Girardeau issued 248 commercial and residential building permits last year for projects that had an aggregate value of approximately $69.3 million. Both numbers represent increases over 2018 levels when 233 permits were issued in...
-
-
Three-day Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns to Fruitland later this monthBluegrass music is steeped in American tradition, and for this years Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, set for Jan. 23 through 25 in Fruitland, that tradition includes some family acts returning favorites, said event co-promoter Bull Harman...
-
MoDOT to address 'poor' condition of I-55 Exit 93 interchange at public meeting1Saying it needs to be replaced soon, the Missouri Department of Transportation has scheduled a community briefing later this month to discuss the replacement and redesign of Cape Girardeaus southernmost interchange along Interstate 55. ...
-
Student Santas serve those in need with Christmas dinnerFor 14 years, Student Santas has been working to make childrens Christmas wishes come true. When a child in need writes a letter to Student Santas, the not-for-profit works with parents to best deliver whatever is at the top of their childs wish...
-
Jackson boil-water order issuedThe City of Jackson has issued a boil-water advisory for several neighborhoods. The advisory was made following damage to a water main on East Jackson Boulevard. Residents living in or near Annwood Estates and Klaus Park Village are being asked to...
-
-
-
Local News 1/8/20One month missing: A timeline of events surrounding Michele Bell's disappearanceIt has been one month since Michele Bell has been home. Outpourings of interest from media outlets and members of the public in the days after her disappearance have since trickled to a halt. Law enforcement search efforts have spanned two states...
-
Local News 1/8/20Late fees not an undue burden on patrons, library leaders say1In St. Louis, library overdue fines are going away, but for the Cape Girardeau Public Library and Riverside Regional Library system, overdue fines are here to stay at least for the time being. According to The Associated Press, St. Louis and St....
-
Most read 1/8/20Is Cape Girardeau in a 'Golden Age' of restaurants?5This is a quiet time of the year. Kids are back in school. Holiday obligations are over. Christmas ornaments are back in storage. In my house, without the twinkling lights, the space seems a little forlorn, a feeling compounded by gray skies and...
-
Most read 1/7/20Executive director of Community Partnership purchases SNAP FitnessThe head of a Cape Girardeau social service agency has purchased a local fitness center and has announced plans to rebrand and relocate the business. Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, has...
-
Most read 1/7/20Faith-based fertility support group Moms in the Making to begin in Cape GirardeauA new faith-based fertility support group will begin meeting in Cape Girardeau later this month. The group, led by 34-year-old Cape resident Stephanie Hodges, is a local group of a nationwide, not-for-profit organization, Moms in the Making....
-
-
Most read 1/3/20Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to affect nearly 1.3 million Missourians6This month, more than 16,600 Cape Girardeau County residents will see a 1.6% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in their Old Age Survivor, Disability Insurance (OASDI) or Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.