Leslie Washington Named Everytown Survivor Fellow

The Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, is pleased to announce that Leslie Washington, of our southeast Missouri local group, has been selected to be a part of the Everytown Survivor Fellowship program for 2020. The focus of the Fellowship program is on empowering survivors to share their stories with the public and give audiences a way to become involved in the gun violence prevention movement. The program is a part of the Everytown Survivor Network. Leslie is one of a hundred 2020 Survivor Fellows from around the country.

Leslie lives in Cape Girardeau and currently serves Southeast Missouri Moms Demand Action as the Survivor Membership Lead. Gun violence has impacted her personally as a survivor of domestic violence and with the deaths of two cousins, one to a gun homicide and one to a suicide by gun. She knows firsthand that behind the gun violence statistics there are real families whose lives are forever changed. You can learn more about the Everytown Survivor Network at https://everytown.org/survivors/