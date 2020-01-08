Is Cape Girardeau in a 'Golden Age' of restaurants?
This is a quiet time of the year. Kids are back in school. Holiday obligations are over. Christmas ornaments are back in storage. In my house, without the twinkling lights, the space seems a little forlorn, a feeling compounded by gray skies and bare trees outside. With the early darkness and long nights, it's a perfect time to set the cooking aside for an evening and go out to dinner!
The challenge in Cape: We're living in a Golden Age of restaurants.
I'll leave city veterans to chime in with their perspectives, but to focus on just downtown Cape Girardeau, has there ever been an era with so many great choices? I'm sure I'll leave something out, but I see downtown dining in four distinct categories.
At the top of the list are elegant, romantic establishments with mouth-watering original fare, each led by talented entrepreneurial chefs who have made significant investments -- of time, imagination and treasure. Their success, paid for with a bulk of their lives, is our delight! In no particular order, they are Celebrations, 36 Restaurant & Bar, Gabriel's Food + Wine and Top of the Marq.
Early in my career, I would attend industry conferences and run into paper and press salesmen, whose products generated millions of dollars in sales from a company such as mine. They were industries that did billions in revenue each year, and yet their presidents knew Cape Girardeau, not because of newspapers, but because of the Royal N'Orleans. It was not uncommon for them to lead junkets of their big clients to hunt across the river, followed by chateaubriand and Bananas Foster at the corner of Broadway and Lorimier.
Nowadays, for great steak and seafood, or an inspired new dish and dessert, where would they go? Options abound. There's the cozy brilliance of Celebrations; the shimmering romance of 36; delicious food and a gregarious host at Gabriel's; and the dazzling view, tasty plates and stylish finishings at Top of the Marq. Kudos and appreciation to DeWayne Schaaf; Vanessa and John Eric Klein; Gabriel Ruggieri; and Keller Ford, Matt Wessel and John Brown.
With four daughters, my wife and I don't get out enough -- but when we do -- each of these restaurants provides an evening to savor.
The next group of restaurants is a little less elegant -- a bit less inventive -- but full of beloved flavors. They include Port Cape, famous for barbecue but excelling in so much more. Try the smoked salmon for a treat. There's Katy O'Ferrell's for delicious pub fare or a $299.95 burger (including Dom Perignon); and Minglewood for pizza, salad and an original brew. Broussard's, a local icon, never fails with its catfish and Cajun specialties. And if you like Italian food with bubbly cheese and a charming atmosphere, Bella Italia won't disappoint.
New to the scene and just a little up Broadway are Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse (the "burnt ends mac and cheese" are my favorite ever since owner Carisa Stark offered it at Shipyard Music Festival) and Trio's, which features comfort food that just happens to be plant-based. Located between the two is El Sol's, which serves not only some of the best Mexican food in town, but the absolute best guacamole. Burritoville, and its epic burritos, are just down the street.
Talking about the best of something, my daughters' favorite pizzas are made at Pagliai's, another local icon. And for a quick bite and good coffee in a venerable space, there's Barista's. Although I've never eaten there on a weekend morning, it's clearly a local favorite. Maybe because of the bloody Mary's and mimosas?
Of course, there are also the restaurants at what is now Century Casino, including Keller's, whose balcony has a sweeping view of the Mississippi.
The next category of restaurants is more about the experience than the food, which is not to say the food doesn't delight. Maybe I just haven't eaten at them much. Or maybe the experience is more about the drinks. But the options include Hot Shots, The Library and for a totally different vibe (and innovation) Ebb & Flow Fermentations, a one-of-a-kind lounge where you can try exquisite microbrews while observing (or participating) in a book club.
Last but not least are the sweets.
From ice cream and homemade cones at Sugar Chic Creamery or Spanish Street Mercantile or giant dips from Port Cape, no choices are easy. But none is wrong. A delightful new addition is Bon Bons of Cape Girardeau, located at 125 N. Water St., where the homemade pastries are something to dream about. And for maybe the best coffee this side of the Atlantic, Red Banner Coffee Roasters (formerly Dynamite Coffee), which features proprietor baristas Robbie and Katie Britt, each who have placed in national competitions.
So again, the challenge remains.
On a cold, wintry night, which glowing restaurant to escape to for laughter and delight, just my wife and I or along with a few close friends? Of course, with questions like this, asking your spouse is always good policy. And so I did.
And you'll never guess what she said.
"Jon, we're starting the 'Daniel fast' at church this week. No restaurant until end of January."
Oh well, I'll have plenty to think about 'til then.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian. He wrote this column over the weekend before attending church.
- American leaders agree Soleimani was a bad man, disagree on risks (1/4/20)
- Are you ready for the newspaper future? (1/2/20)
- Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tactic (12/20/19)
- Combatting the Seven Deadly Sins of social media (12/4/19)
- With Drury Award, Gary Rust shows that hard work and kindness matter (11/27/19)
- Chuck Drury's comments about Gary Rust (11/27/19)
- Earl Norman: Real joy comes from helping people (11/26/19)
Comments
-
Column (1/7/20)Absurd and abominable: Trump wants to 'start a war to distract from impeachment'I got fed up with politics some time ago, and times like these remind me why. The barrage of responses to President Trump's order to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani is expected. But the accusations that he did so to distract from impeachment...
-
Editorial (1/6/20)Local New Year's Eve celebration provided fun party for a good causeIf you want to support a cause and have a good time doing so, there are plenty of opportunities locally. And on New Year's Eve, more than 400 people turned out for the 10th annual St. Jude New Year's Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape...
-
Column (1/4/20)American leaders agree Soleimani was a bad man, disagree on risksHis death removes a powerful force for ill in the world. But the full repercussion of the American militarys targeted strike on him and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the man operationally behind the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, will not be known...
-
Column (1/3/20)Clemson coach Dabo Swinney demonstrates that authenticity matters"Everyone's got an opinion; be an example," author and speaker Bob Goff wrote in a tweet. Those words came to mind this week when I read a story in the Charleston Post and Courier about Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. The uber-successful coach...
-
Editorial (1/3/20)Christmas Tournament draws strong crowd, showcases talentMore than 18,000 fans packed the Show Me Center over four days for the 75th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The championship featured Charleston and Notre Dame Regional High School, with the Bluejays (9-1) defeating the Bulldogs...
-
Column (1/2/20)Are you ready for the newspaper future?Its no secret, print newspapers in most parts of the country are struggling. Many, particularly in small towns, have closed. According to University of North Carolina professor Penny Muse Abernathy, more than 2,100 newspapers have closed in the...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (12/30/19)Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCHThe Cape Girardeau revitalization organization known as PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) recently announced the hiring of its first executive director. Julian Watkins, 33, has a law degree and practiced corporate and...
-
Letter (12/30/19)Generosity shows holiday spiritI want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows...
-
-
Column (12/28/19)Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governingMuch of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/27/19)Local churches step up to provide warming sheltersWithout looking at the calendar, you'd think spring had come early. Temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day are certainly not the norm. But as the old saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Southeast Missouri, just wait a day and it will...
-
Editorial (12/26/19)EDITORIAL: Another holiday tradition -- Christmas TournamentChristmas is a time of traditions, and for many, sporting events come along with candlelight services and gifts under the tree. High school basketball players often find themselves in a tournament over the Christmas break, and for 75 years, boys...
-
Editorial (12/24/19)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story in its Christmas Eve edition. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/23/19)Kruse to give back to St. Jude hospitalThirteen years ago, Scott Kruse received devastating news: Medical personnel were "99% sure" his daughter, 3-year-old Andie, had Leukemia. The family canceled its Christmas plans and instead went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis,...
-
Column (12/21/19)Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." Messiah Oratorio, by George...
-
Column (12/21/19)Pelosi's Democrats Unite and Catalyze the GOPNothing has done more to unite Republicans -- from GOP congressmen in Washington, D.C., to "malodorous" Walmart patrons in rural America -- than the Democrats' quixotic, vendetta-fueled crusade against President Donald Trump. Trump's election was a...
-
Editorial (12/19/19)Airport's milestone comes with tangible rewardNot always does a milestone come with a tangible reward, but that's exactly what is happening for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. When this year's 10,000th passenger boarded a jet in November, the airport became eligible for an additional $850,000...
-
Editorial (12/18/19)High school athletes strive to reach goalsAthletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a...
-
Letter (12/18/19)House should impeach presidentThank you to the House Judiciary Committee for voting to impeach President Trump. When the full House of Representatives votes I strongly encourage Congressman Jason Smith to vote in favor of impeachment. Considering the massive evidence against the...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.