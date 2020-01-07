*Menu
Knight of the year

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Marcus Schaefer
Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Marcus R. Schaefer of Benton, Missouri, was awarded St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 6420 Knight of the Month in November and Knight of the year for 2019. The KofC is located in Scott City and has 540 members.

