Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, Missouri awarded a $4,000 scholarship from the University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD  Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois Springfield for fall semester 2020 and awarded a $4,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over two years. At UIS, she plans to major in pre-nursing.

The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of two years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, she plays on the basketball and soccer teams.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

She chose UIS to be close to home and plans to enter the work force as a nurse following graduation.

All incoming UIS freshmen are eligible to apply for Lincoln Merit Scholarships. The amount awarded is based upon the incoming students ACT or SAT score. To receive $4,000 over two years, students must earn a 18-20 on their ACT or a minimum 940 SAT score and hold a minimum high school GPA of 3.26 or above.

For more information on scholarships, contact the UIS Office of Financial Assistance at 217-206-6724 or finaid@uis.edu. For a full list of scholarship opportunities, visit uis.edu/financialaid/scholarships/.

Students may apply for admission to UIS free of charge for the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms. Apply online at uis.edu/admissions/applytoday/.