Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, Missouri awarded a $4,000 scholarship from the University of Illinois Springfield

User-submitted story by Blake Wood / UIS Public Relations
Monday, January 6, 2020

SPRINGFIELD  Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois Springfield for fall semester 2020 and awarded a $4,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over two years. At UIS, she plans to major in pre-nursing.

The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of two years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, she plays on the basketball and soccer teams.

She chose UIS to be close to home and plans to enter the work force as a nurse following graduation.

All incoming UIS freshmen are eligible to apply for Lincoln Merit Scholarships. The amount awarded is based upon the incoming students ACT or SAT score. To receive $4,000 over two years, students must earn a 18-20 on their ACT or a minimum 940 SAT score and hold a minimum high school GPA of 3.26 or above.

For more information on scholarships, contact the UIS Office of Financial Assistance at 217-206-6724 or finaid@uis.edu. For a full list of scholarship opportunities, visit uis.edu/financialaid/scholarships/.

Students may apply for admission to UIS free of charge for the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms. Apply online at uis.edu/admissions/applytoday/.

