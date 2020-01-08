*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

*
By Sharon Sanders
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
The far North in Cape. Steve, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Simmons, 905 S. Ellis St., peers from a real igloo he and his father constructed from snow on the family lawn. Snow was rolled into ball and then plastered together with loose snow, the whole mass freezing and making quite a spacious rooom on the interior.
Published Friday, March 11, 1960
Order this photo