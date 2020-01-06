River City Rodders Supports Voices for Children/CASA

-
Cape Girardeau considering agreement to house federal inmates4Federal prisoners may soon be housed at the Cape Girardeau police station, according to a proposed agreement among the city, the police department and the United States Department of Justice. Members of Cape Girardeau City Council discussed the...
-
Executive director of Community Partnership purchases SNAP FitnessThe head of a Cape Girardeau social service agency has purchased a local fitness center and has announced plans to rebrand and relocate the business. Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, has...
-
Faith-based fertility support group Moms in the Making to begin in Cape GirardeauA new faith-based fertility support group will begin meeting in Cape Girardeau later this month. The group, led by 34-year-old Cape resident Stephanie Hodges, is a local group of a nationwide, not-for-profit organization, Moms in the Making....
-
Jackson aldermen approve permit for Saint Francis mobile facility1The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit Monday night clearing the way for Saint Francis Medical Center to operate a temporary mobile medical office along East Jackson Boulevard while building a new, two-story medical office...
-
-
Cape Girardeau woman charged in Sunday night stabbingA Cape Girardeau woman has been charged in a stabbing that occurred Sunday night. Datoria G. Allen, 20, was charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in the stabbing of a man at an apartment complex in the 900 block of...
-
Jackson church celebrates Epiphany with blessing of Hubble CreekAs the Rev. Daniel Morton cast a line Sunday afternoon in Jackson City Park, one may have mistaken the priest for a fisherman. In actuality, the fisher of men was casting a cross into the waters of Hubble Creek for the first time as part of St....
-
Crazy Horse family elder and author to visit Osage Centre on Jan. 162Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author/filmmaker William Matson will be in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 16 to discuss and sign their book, Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warriors Life and Legacy, an exploration of the familys oral history, and...
-
STEM University offers hands-on learning for Scouts, opportunity for merit badges1Southeast Missouri State University welcomed more than 200 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts for STEM University on Saturday. STEM University is an all-day event allowing member of Boy Scouts of America (BSA) of the Greater Saint Louis Area Council to...
-
Stabbing at apartment complex in 900 block of Hackberry1An adult male victim was taken to the hospital early Sunday night with a non-life threatening wound to his left arm after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street. Officers responded to 909 Hackberry St. at 5:25 p.m. after a caller...
-
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/6/20Presentation n Presentation of the MIRMA Risk Management Grant award to the Jackson Police Department for a car camera and police training award for 2018. Public hearings n Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile...
-
-
Photo Gallery 1/5/20The blessing of Hubble CreekAfter relocating from Cape Girardeau to Jackson in April of last year, St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church held its Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony at Hubble Creek on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Jackson. In past years, the annual ceremony has...
-
From the Shadows: Walking Through Darkness in a season of light: Support groups offer camaraderie, fellowship for hurting1When Mary McClary's husband Robb died in April 2010, her life changed completely. After 30 years spent raising her family in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, she had moved to Cape Girardeau to build a life with Robb. He had worked for the City of Cape...
-
Scott City church ready to rebuild1In June, fire devastated the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. The building had stood since 1947, and a fire likely started by lightning burned the church beyond rebuilding. Several months later, with a new name --...
-
St. Paul to host Night to Shine for second yearNight to Shine is a prom night experience for area residents with cognitive or physical special needs. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson hosted its first Night to Shine prom last year and is planning another for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Guests are...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 1/4/20Winter garage sale at the Osage CentreScenes from the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department's winter garage sale Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Recreation coordinator Cassie Dennis said there were 1064 paid attendees at the event with money raised...
-
All about the fans: Christmas tournament brings out all sorts of spectatorsIn those groggy days between Christmas and New Year's, while some hit the movie theatre and others hit the snooze button, many area hoops fans turn to a local tradition for a thrill to cap off the holiday season: the Southeast Missourian Christmas...
-
-
TGIF SuperShow, Ebb and Flow, and more coming upIf you've ever settled in for the evening with a glass of wine and a good book, you know the inspiration behind a new venture: Books on Tap, a social book club, brainchild of the Cape Girardeau Public Library staff and hosted by Ebb and Flow...
-
New CWD cases in Perry County; officials urge cooperation1Eight new positive cases of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, were reported in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties this fall, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. One positive test resulted from a deer found wandering a Ste. Genevieve...
-
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to affect nearly 1.3 million Missourians6This month, more than 16,600 Cape Girardeau County residents will see a 1.6% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in their Old Age Survivor, Disability Insurance (OASDI) or Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration...
-
Racing to Read seeks to encourage love, strong foundation for reading through funBecause of the Racing to Read program and the Cape Girardeau Public Library, children have the opportunity to build a love and foundation for reading. The library will host its monthly event at 11 a.m. Saturday. This months featured author is...
-
Huddle House employee accidentally shoots himself3Authorities are investigating an accidental firearms discharge Wednesday night that wounded an employee of a Cape Girardeau restaurant. According to Cape Girardeau police, a male employee of Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway, retrieved a handgun...
-
-
New Year's baby born in Cape Girardeau to Dexter coupleAt 4:01 a.m. New Years Day, about two weeks earlier than expected, Tyler Collin Gilbert entered the world and became the first baby of the decade to be born in Cape Girardeau. The son to Bethanie Kolwyck and Aaron Gilbert of Dexter, Missouri, was...
-
Former Marquette School, Pike Lodge comes down1Construction debris in an otherwise empty field at 2815 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau is all that remains of a building with a rich history: the former Marquette School, later the Pike Lodge. The building had been on the Cape Girardeau endangered...
-
Are you ready for the newspaper future?16Its no secret, print newspapers in most parts of the country are struggling. Many, particularly in small towns, have closed. According to University of North Carolina professor Penny Muse Abernathy, more than 2,100 newspapers have closed in the...
-
Cape homicide suspect turns himself in to police custody, another still at largeAs many local residents made New Years resolutions to change their behavior in 2020, a Cape Girardeau homicide suspect decided to make a change of his own on New Years Eve. Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, turned himself in peacefully, according to...
-
New Year's Eve party reaches $400k 10-year milestone for St. Jude1More than 400 people danced into the new decade Tuesday evening at the 10th annual St. Jude New Years Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. About $20,000 was raised, according to River Radio operations manager...
-
Most read 12/31/19Cape native Roger Mosby selected to lead Boy Scouts of AmericaA Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America. The scouting organization announced the appointment of Roger C. Mosby in a news...
River City Rodders Supports Voices for Children/CASA
James Frank with the River City Rodders stopped by Voices for Children/CASA to present Sharon Hileman, Executive Director with a donation. The River City Rodders have been donating to Voices for Children/CASA for a number of years. Their continued support is greatly appreciated.
Voices for Children/CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers who become court appointed special advocates (CASA). These advocates provide support and guidance to abused and neglected children within the 32nd and 33rd Judicial Circuits of Missouri, so these children can be safe, establish permanence, and have the opportunity to thrive. The volunteer's role is vital to the future of foster children in our community. They investigate cases, facilitate the delivery of services to the child and family, advocate on behalf of the child to the Court, and monitor the progression of the case until it is resolved. Voices/CASA volunteers work with a team of professionals to expedite a safe, permanent placement for each child, and to ensure that the system fulfills its responsibilities to each child.
The River City Rodders is a not for profit group located in Cape Girardeau. They were established in 1976 when a group of local hot rod enthusiasts who already hung out together decided it might be fun to organize a formal car club. The Rodders hosted their first car show in 1977 in the parking lot of the Town Plaza Shopping Center in Cape Girardeau. They have hosted a car show every year since then on the second Sunday after Labor Day, which always lands on the final weekend of the Southeast Missouri District Fair. The car show known as the River Tales Classic is held in downtown Cape.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.