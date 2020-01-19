Church Women United make fidget mats for Alzheimers patients

Church Women United make fidget mats for Alzheimers patients
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
What is a fidget mat? It is a quilted piece of fabric about the size of a table place mat that provides sensory input and stimulation for Alzheimers patients to encourage engagement with the world around them. It can be adorned with materials of different textures such as soft Velcro, corduroy or velvet and is covered with items that can be manipulated, like ribbons, medals or even small toys. Zippers, buttons and fasteners that open and close are also included so the user of the mat can practice everyday skills.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com
Church Women United of Cape Girardeau County, a local group of women from different Christian denominations who come together to do service projects for people in the area, makes and distributes fidget mats to people in local nursing and assisted living homes. Their story of involvement with this project goes like this: one member, Carol Simon, received a flyer from her sister in Florida about a church in the area planning a blitz day to make fidget mats for Alzheimers patients. Not long after that, Downs visited her husbands aunt in the nursing home and noticed a fidget mat on her lap and that she continually ran her fingers over the attached ribbon.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com
I said, Oh, my gosh, [my sister] just sent me this [idea]; they are doing it in Florida, and no one here has even heard about it, Carol says. So I brought it to Church Women United. One lady got really excited and made one for her sister.
Downs rallied the Church Women United around this project and, just like that, assembling and delivering fidget mats for Alzheimers patients in nursing homes became the organizations most recent endeavor. If purchased online, fidget mats can be quite expensive at an average cost of $35 to $110 each on Amazon; the Church Women United have saved this cost for multiple families by making and delivering 57 mats to The Lutheran Home, Jackson Manor, Monticello House and The Veterans Home.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com
The local chapter of Church Women United of Cape Girardeau County was organized in 1942, the year after the national group was formed, for celebrating unity in diversity and fostering peace in the world. Church Women Uniteds mission states, The organization is unified by a common faith in Jesus Christ, committed to the empowerment of women and works for global justice and peace. In addition to making the fidget mats, they tangibly impact women through assembling kits for hygiene and school, collecting funds for MO Womens Prison Packs and giving scholarships to women, often single moms going back to school.
In making the fidget mats, the women say they encountered surprisingly few barriers considering the size of such a project. For the endeavor, they used the leftover quilting supplies from a past project. Although only a couple of members know how to sew, those who cant sew organize supplies, iron and pin items onto fabric to be sewn down later. The women spend time theming each mat, dedicated to providing something Alzheimers patients can connect to, from military and farming to horses and grooming. Each mat is special and unique. Fidget mats are grounded in and supported by brain research, and the women see the difference they make on the faces of nursing home residents, as well as the residents family members and friends.
Julie Poston, activity director at Jackson Manor, and Diane Wicker, life enrichment coordinator of the Memory Care unit at The Lutheran Home, say most of the residents who receive the mats no longer communicate verbally and tend to get agitated and fidgety with their hands. With the use of the fidget mats, however, both directors have seen increased eye contact and even smiling.
Poston, whose mother has Alzheimers, often uses the themes of the mats to encourage.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
Ill talk to [the patients] about the feel of the blanket and ask what it reminds them of anything to get them talking, engaged and stimulated, she says. They may not answer, but they give me eye contact or even give me a smile.
Wicker has noticed the impact on those who are not as advanced in the disease and can still communicate verbally. She says they are enamored with the mats, admiring the seamstress work, manipulating the items on the mat and even folding them over and over as they reminisce about tasks they did at home years before. For residents with more advanced Alzheimers, the fidget mats serve a somewhat different purpose.
They tend to get fidgety with their hands, Wicker points out, and the mats give them something to fool with using their hands.
Church Women United is an impactful group, to be sure. They do more than provide for others, however: they provide community for one another with a sense of purpose. They feel useful in the world and grateful for each other. These women have an inherent ability to work together with shared leadership, cooperative creativity and a genuine appreciation for what each of them brings to the table. Church Women United is an example of what true and purposeful collaboration looks like. They are truly living The Best Years.
Want to join?
Church Women Uniteds first general meeting of the year will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at First General Baptist Church, 1812 Cape La Croix Rd., in Cape Girardeau. Women of all Christian denominations are welcome to join the group and participate in activities such as fidget mat construction, filling boxes at the SEMO Food Bank and supporting members denominational efforts and other good things happening around the world.
The group makes fidget mats the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mark Luthern Church, 1900 Cape La Croix Rd., in Cape Girardeau. Sewers and non-sewers are all welcome.
For more information about the organization or the fidget mat project, contact one of the groups officers at (573) 204-3561 or the membership coordinator at (573) 579-9476.
More to explore
-
Black entrepreneurs discuss finding business success in CapeA local panel discussion on Black-owned business generated some revealing comments from African American entrepreneurs Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau. The last in a series of gatherings under the rubric Race Relations in Conservative...
-
County commissioners consider AED purchase proposalEvery day in America, nearly 1,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest and for many of them, access to automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, can make the difference between life and death. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission...
-
Cape County coroner candidate answers accusations with training certificates2Responding to suggestions he had not completed mandated training, Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Dennis Turner on Thursday provided certificates indicating he had completed training in 2018 and 2019 with a group other than the state...
-
Foster care program in Cape County losing tax credits due to coronavirusCount a local foster-care program among the not-for-profits potentially hurt financially by aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic. Hope for One More in Cape Girardeau and Jackson is no longer eligible for new Neighborhood Assistance Program...
-
Cape Girardeau County surpasses 600 coronavirus cases5Cape Girardeau County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, recording a total of 610, with 466 recoveries and three deaths. Out of the new cases, nine were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the...
-
-
-
Malcolm McCrae working to inspire youth to createMalcolm McCrae wants to bring art to the people, and while his colorful murals dot the Cape Girardeau landscape, he's working on a project now to be more direct with supplies and instructions to people who want and need a creative outlet. Since...
-
Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged9With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate's claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners. His training record has also been questioned....
-
-
Fire crews, barge crewmen locate floating body on Mississippi RiverCape Girardeau firefighters were dispatched to assist the Scott City Fire Department with a body recovery operation at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 47 on the Mississippi River. Swift water rescue teams launched marine vessels at the...
-
Increase in Scott County coronavirus cases reported WednesdayFifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Scott County, for a total of 319, with 233 recoveries and 13 deaths. Nine new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County. The county reports a total of 593 cases, with 455 recoveries and...
-
Oak Ridge pushes back start of school year by two weeksReversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of...
-
Fee established for food trucks in Jackson1Seeking a measure of oversight over mobile food vehicles in city parks, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted recently to levy a $15-a-day fee on their operators. According to an ordinance passed July 20, the sole vending venue available to mobile...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/30/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 27 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Cape County health board meets with people opposed to, in favor of face mask mandate22If there was one thing everyone at Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees agreed on, it was that no one likes wearing face masks. About 30 county residents all masked and seated at least 6 feet from...
-
Cape County commissioner expands on rationale for 'controversial' mask order3A sharp uptick in active coronavirus cases during the second week of July helped prompt the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center to issue a somewhat controversial universal face-covering order July 13, Cape Girardeau County Presiding...
-
State officials campaign against Medicaid expansion14Calling it an unnecessary burden on the state budget, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and State Rep. Cody Smith are campaigning this week against an initiative to expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri. Amendment 2, also known as the Medicaid...
-
Nearly 50 coronavirus recoveries in Cape County announced Tuesday4Nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday; the county reports a total of 584 cases, with 424 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, seven are in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson...
-
Area Catholic churches welcome new priests; one retiringThree Catholic churches in the area will soon see new leadership as priests the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and the Rev. Joseph Kelly take new positions, as assigned by Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice, according to diocese...
-
Sheriff's office warns of phone scam in Cape CountyThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office has posted an alert via Facebook about a telephone scam aimed at bilking residents out of money. Weve received half a dozen calls since Tuesday morning, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said. The scam may...
-
Aaron Lewis to headline at Sikeston RodeoAaron Lewis, country solo artist and frontman for rock band Staind, will return to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to perform Thursday, Aug. 6, the rodeo announced in a news release. Lewis performed at the rodeo in 2015, and, rodeo chairman...
-
-
-
Most read 7/28/20Jackson superintendent, staff working on plan to open schools amid coronavirus18Its no surprise when the superintendent of the Jackson School District, a former standout basketball player, trots out a sports metaphor to describe what its like getting ready for the 2020-2021 academic year, set to begin in four weeks on Aug....
-
Most read 7/28/20Hovis bill may impact the Madi Robinson murder case in Cape7Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assemblys special session Monday and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year...
-
Photo Gallery 7/28/20Mask mandate debates continue at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board meetingFor more than two hours, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees heard public dissent and support regarding the county's mandatory mask mandate during a meeting Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
-
Most read 7/27/20Shooting victim Anthony Miller remembered by friends, family and mentorsMourners filled every chair and lined every wall in the Salvation Army gym Saturday where hundreds had gathered to pay tribute to Anthony Miller with a memorial and candlelight vigil inside a room many remembered him filling with his upbeat spirit...
-
Most read 7/27/20Ohio River bridge at Cairo will close for a month starting Saturday1The U.S. 51 Ohio River bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, will close for approximately 30 days starting Saturday to allow for repairs and maintenance to the bridge deck and the Kentucky approach to the span. The Kentucky...
-
Most read 7/25/20Swan vs. Rehder battle is a clash of political powers11One of the top races in Missouri politics -- certainly in Southeast Missouri -- is the primary between Holly Rehder and Kathy Swan, two Republican state representatives vying for the 27th District Senate seat. Both women own small businesses and...
-
Most read 7/25/20Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas mourned, honored by law enforcement9Dozens of law enforcement personnel and multiple area K-9 units gathered Friday morning outside of LaCroix Pet Hospital in Cape Girardeau to pay their final respects to Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas. Dallas was escorted into the veterinarian...
-
Most read 7/24/20Rehder, Swan trade barbs in negative Missouri Senate race ads24The Holly Rehder-Kathy Swan GOP race for Missouris Senate District 27 seat has turned ugly with a little over a week to go before the Aug. 4 primary election. I cant remember a race when weve had such similar candidates, said Laura Hatcher,...