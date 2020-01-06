Local New Year's Eve celebration provided fun party for a good cause

Editorial

If you want to support a cause and have a good time doing so, there are plenty of opportunities locally. And on New Year's Eve, more than 400 people turned out for the 10th annual St. Jude New Year's Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.

This year's event raised about $20,000 for the children's research hospital, but the big news was the event's 10-year fundraising total. About $400,000 has been generated for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through this event in the last 10 years.

Presented by River Radio and Drury Southwest, the event was started in part by Pam Dannenmueller as a way to pay the hospital back for the $500,000 in treatment her daughter Kaitlyn received for leukemia.

"To give back to the hospital that gave my family so much is rewarding every single year," Dannenmueller, the honorary co-chairwoman of the event, told the Southeast Missourian. "Just to see this many people come out and support this is so humbling."

Congratulations to all the event organizers for producing a fun event and raising money for a worthy cause. St. Jude does important work, helping countless children with life-saving treatments. We're pleased to see the local event celebrate such a significant milestone.