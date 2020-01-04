Prayer 1-5-20

More to explore
-
From the Shadows: Walking Through Darkness in a season of light: Support groups offer camaraderie, fellowship for hurtingWhen Mary McClary's husband Robb died in April 2010, her life changed completely. After 30 years spent raising her family in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, she had moved to Cape Girardeau to build a life with Robb. He had worked for the City of Cape...
-
Scott City church ready to rebuildIn June, fire devastated the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. The building had stood since 1947, and a fire likely started by lightning burned the church beyond rebuilding. Several months later, with a new name --...
-
St. Paul to host Night to Shine for second yearNight to Shine is a prom night experience for area residents with cognitive or physical special needs. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson hosted its first Night to Shine prom last year and is planning another for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Guests are...
-
-
All about the fans: Christmas tournament brings out all sorts of spectatorsIn those groggy days between Christmas and New Year's, while some hit the movie theatre and others hit the snooze button, many area hoops fans turn to a local tradition for a thrill to cap off the holiday season: the Southeast Missourian Christmas...
-
-
TGIF SuperShow, Ebb and Flow, and more coming upIf you've ever settled in for the evening with a glass of wine and a good book, you know the inspiration behind a new venture: Books on Tap, a social book club, brainchild of the Cape Girardeau Public Library staff and hosted by Ebb and Flow...
-
New CWD cases in Perry County; officials urge cooperation1Eight new positive cases of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, were reported in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties this fall, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. One positive test resulted from a deer found wandering a Ste. Genevieve...
-
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to affect nearly 1.3 million Missourians6This month, more than 16,600 Cape Girardeau County residents will see a 1.6% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in their Old Age Survivor, Disability Insurance (OASDI) or Social Security benefits, according to the Social Security Administration...
-
Racing to Read seeks to encourage love, strong foundation for reading through funBecause of the Racing to Read program and the Cape Girardeau Public Library, children have the opportunity to build a love and foundation for reading. The library will host its monthly event at 11 a.m. Saturday. This months featured author is...
-
Huddle House employee accidentally shoots himself2Authorities are investigating an accidental firearms discharge Wednesday night that wounded an employee of a Cape Girardeau restaurant. According to Cape Girardeau police, a male employee of Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway, retrieved a handgun...
-
-
-
-
Courthouse tops list of Cape County projects for 2020If you ask Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy what he believes will be the most significant development in the county this year, hell tell you the answer is easy. Well, of course, the new courthouse is first and foremost,...
-
New Year's baby born in Cape Girardeau to Dexter coupleAt 4:01 a.m. New Years Day, about two weeks earlier than expected, Tyler Collin Gilbert entered the world and became the first baby of the decade to be born in Cape Girardeau. The son to Bethanie Kolwyck and Aaron Gilbert of Dexter, Missouri, was...
-
SEMO Humane Society nears 40% of goal for new shelterWith nearly 40% of its $3.7 million goal already met, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouris capital campaign for a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center facility is well underway as the new year begins. The shelters...
-
Former Marquette School, Pike Lodge comes down1Construction debris in an otherwise empty field at 2815 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau is all that remains of a building with a rich history: the former Marquette School, later the Pike Lodge. The building had been on the Cape Girardeau endangered...
-
Most read 1/2/20Are you ready for the newspaper future?14Its no secret, print newspapers in most parts of the country are struggling. Many, particularly in small towns, have closed. According to University of North Carolina professor Penny Muse Abernathy, more than 2,100 newspapers have closed in the...
-
Cape homicide suspect turns himself in to police custody, another still at largeAs many local residents made New Years resolutions to change their behavior in 2020, a Cape Girardeau homicide suspect decided to make a change of his own on New Years Eve. Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, turned himself in peacefully, according to...
-
Runners celebrate New Years Eve with Glow Run welcoming 2020Ready. Set. Glow! More than 80 runners welcomed the new year with the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K on Tuesday at the Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau. Glow-stick bracelets, flashing neon lights and necklaces made of Christmas lights became visible...
-
New Year's Eve party reaches $400k 10-year milestone for St. Jude1More than 400 people danced into the new decade Tuesday evening at the 10th annual St. Jude New Years Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. About $20,000 was raised, according to River Radio operations manager...
-
-
Cape County Commission eyes sales tax to be used for public safety11Cape Girardeau County voters could be asked to consider a half-cent public safety sales tax in April if the County Commission approves ballot language for the proposed tax in the coming weeks. Weve asked the county attorney to draw up ballot...
-
Local reaction mixed to federal increase in age to buy tobacco products10A new federal regulation has local stores restricting the sale of tobacco products to people younger than 21, but not everyone likes the idea. On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act,...
-
Cape native Roger Mosby selected to lead Boy Scouts of AmericaA Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America. The scouting organization announced the appointment of Roger C. Mosby in a news...
-
Suspects in Cape apartment shooting homicide still at large1Weeks after a shooting left a man dead inside a Cape Girardeau apartment complex, police say the two suspects wanted in connection to the case remain at large, armed and dangerous. Maurice Patterson Jr. and Thomas Q. Bean, both 19, are wanted for...
-
-
Most read 12/30/19Minimum wage to increase Wednesday; KFVS12 adding channelsThousands of Missourians will get a raise Wednesday when a new minimum wage rate kicks in, increasing the minimum hourly wage from $8.60 to $9.45. The wage hike is part of a multiyear plan to incrementally increase the state's minimum wage for...
-
-
Most read 12/28/19Medical-marijuana-cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri among those approved by stateIt appears medical-grade marijuana will be grown in or near several Southeast Missouri communities, but not in the Cape Girardeau or Jackson areas. Missouris Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a list late Thursday of 60...
-