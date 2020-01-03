Christmas Tournament draws strong crowd, showcases talent

-
Column (1/2/20)Are you ready for the newspaper future?Its no secret, print newspapers in most parts of the country are struggling. Many, particularly in small towns, have closed. According to University of North Carolina professor Penny Muse Abernathy, more than 2,100 newspapers have closed in the...
Editorial (12/30/19)Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCHThe Cape Girardeau revitalization organization known as PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) recently announced the hiring of its first executive director. Julian Watkins, 33, has a law degree and practiced corporate and...
Letter (12/30/19)Generosity shows holiday spiritI want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows...
Column (12/28/19)Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governingMuch of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
Editorial (12/27/19)Local churches step up to provide warming sheltersWithout looking at the calendar, you'd think spring had come early. Temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day are certainly not the norm. But as the old saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Southeast Missouri, just wait a day and it will...
Editorial (12/26/19)EDITORIAL: Another holiday tradition -- Christmas TournamentChristmas is a time of traditions, and for many, sporting events come along with candlelight services and gifts under the tree. High school basketball players often find themselves in a tournament over the Christmas break, and for 75 years, boys...
Editorial (12/24/19)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story in its Christmas Eve edition. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from...
Editorial (12/23/19)Kruse to give back to St. Jude hospitalThirteen years ago, Scott Kruse received devastating news: Medical personnel were "99% sure" his daughter, 3-year-old Andie, had Leukemia. The family canceled its Christmas plans and instead went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis,...
Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." Messiah Oratorio, by George...
Pelosi's Democrats Unite and Catalyze the GOPNothing has done more to unite Republicans -- from GOP congressmen in Washington, D.C., to "malodorous" Walmart patrons in rural America -- than the Democrats' quixotic, vendetta-fueled crusade against President Donald Trump. Trump's election was a...
Intel chiefs fit perfectly into media advocacy cultureFormer FBI Director James Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have lots of things in common. One, they ran the nation's key intelligence and...
Angela Davis does not represent King's visionI didn't desire to write this commentary, but I did. The SEMO Board of Regents sets "policy" for the University. As a former member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, I respect the difficult duties of the Board and have...
Column (12/20/19)Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tacticSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
Editorial (12/19/19)Airport's milestone comes with tangible rewardNot always does a milestone come with a tangible reward, but that's exactly what is happening for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. When this year's 10,000th passenger boarded a jet in November, the airport became eligible for an additional $850,000...
Editorial (12/18/19)High school athletes strive to reach goalsAthletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a...
Letter (12/18/19)House should impeach presidentThank you to the House Judiciary Committee for voting to impeach President Trump. When the full House of Representatives votes I strongly encourage Congressman Jason Smith to vote in favor of impeachment. Considering the massive evidence against the...
Editorial (12/16/19)State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed propertyYou might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property. According to a...
Editorial (12/13/19)Congratulations SEMO graduatesSoutheast Missouri State University will graduate 702 students in two commencement ceremonies to be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The graduates include 581 undergraduates along with 113 and eight master's and specialist...
Christmas Tournament draws strong crowd, showcases talent
More than 18,000 fans packed the Show Me Center over four days for the 75th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.
The championship featured Charleston and Notre Dame Regional High School, with the Bluejays (9-1) defeating the Bulldogs (9-3) by a score of 64-41. Though a somewhat lopsided final score, Notre Dame, coming off an impressive win at Cape Girardeau Central High School, played a tough game against the talented Charleston squad. The two teams will play a regular season matchup at 7:30 tonight at Notre Dame.
Before the championship matchup, the family of Frank Ellis was honored at center court. With a photo of Ellis displayed on the scoreboard, the Show Me Center crowd honored his family with a standing ovation. Ellis, who died last year, was the voice of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament for 26 years. You can read more about his tenure with the tournament in a column that appears with this editorial on www.semissourian.com.
The Fan-Voted MVP went to Orans Tyson Goodale, who scored 106 points in the four games Oran played in the tournament. Nearly 7,000 votes were cast, with Goodale collecting 1,558 about 500 more than the next closest player.
This tournament is special for many reasons. For many its about tradition, taking a few days off work to watch impressive basketball talent and visit with friends. But its also one of the early season opportunities to see how area teams stack up. This year did not disappoint.
Thank you to all the players, coaches, referees and volunteers who make this event a success. To read more about this years tournament, visit www.semoball.com/Christmas.
