Prayer 1-2-20

Courthouse tops list of Cape County projects for 2020If you ask Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy what he believes will be the most significant development in the county this year, hell tell you the answer is easy. Well, of course, the new courthouse is first and foremost,...
New Year's baby born in Cape Girardeau to Dexter coupleAt 4:01 a.m. New Years Day, about two weeks earlier than expected, Tyler Collin Gilbert entered the world and became the first baby of the decade to be born in Cape Girardeau. The son to Bethanie Kolwyck and Aaron Gilbert of Dexter, Missouri, was...
SEMO Humane Society nears 40% of goal for new shelterWith nearly 40% of its $3.7 million goal already met, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouris capital campaign for a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center facility is well underway as the new year begins. The shelters...
Former Marquette School, Pike Lodge comes downConstruction debris in an otherwise empty field at 2815 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau is all that remains of a building with a rich history: the former Marquette School, later the Pike Lodge. The building had been on the Cape Girardeau endangered...
Cape homicide suspect turns himself in to police custody, another still at largeAs many local residents made New Years resolutions to change their behavior in 2020, a Cape Girardeau homicide suspect decided to make a change of his own on New Years Eve. Maurice Patterson Jr., 19, turned himself in peacefully, according to...
Runners celebrate New Years Eve with Glow Run welcoming 2020Ready. Set. Glow! More than 80 runners welcomed the new year with the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K on Tuesday at the Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau. Glow-stick bracelets, flashing neon lights and necklaces made of Christmas lights became visible...
New Year's Eve party reaches $400k 10-year milestone for St. JudeMore than 400 people danced into the new decade Tuesday evening at the 10th annual St. Jude New Years Eve Benefit held at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. About $20,000 was raised, according to River Radio operations manager...
Cape County Commission eyes sales tax to be used for public safety10Cape Girardeau County voters could be asked to consider a half-cent public safety sales tax in April if the County Commission approves ballot language for the proposed tax in the coming weeks. Weve asked the county attorney to draw up ballot...
Local reaction mixed to federal increase in age to buy tobacco products9A new federal regulation has local stores restricting the sale of tobacco products to people younger than 21, but not everyone likes the idea. On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act,...
Cape native Roger Mosby selected to lead Boy Scouts of AmericaA Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America. The scouting organization announced the appointment of Roger C. Mosby in a news...
Suspects in Cape apartment shooting homicide still at large1Weeks after a shooting left a man dead inside a Cape Girardeau apartment complex, police say the two suspects wanted in connection to the case remain at large, armed and dangerous. Maurice Patterson Jr. and Thomas Q. Bean, both 19, are wanted for...
Christmas tree disposal, New Year's pickup schedules in Cape, JacksonThe City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Years Day, and no Wednesday special pickups will be conducted this week, according to the city. Due to the Wednesday holiday, all daily pickup routes...
Most read 12/30/19Minimum wage to increase Wednesday; KFVS12 adding channelsThousands of Missourians will get a raise Wednesday when a new minimum wage rate kicks in, increasing the minimum hourly wage from $8.60 to $9.45. The wage hike is part of a multiyear plan to incrementally increase the state's minimum wage for...
Bangert's Red Baron flies high: Pat Bangert's Vizsla is a two-time national bird dog champion3Pat and Dick Bangert never took a vacation that didnt include hunting or fishing. It follows, then, that a love of hunting would be a passion even for their furry family member, Bangerts Red Baron, or Red for short. But the 6-year-old Vizsla is...
Ste. Genevieve 'La Guignolee' singing troupe, musician Dennis Stroughmatt to ring in 2020A centuries-old tradition will be brought back to life on New Years Eve in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. La Guignolee will feature European-style music, like Christmas caroling, but for New Years. Robbie Pratt, museum operations director at The...
2019 in Photos: Our photojournalists share their best images of the yearAs photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception. These camera-yielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture...
A look back at the unusual from 2019We all need an occasional break from the hard news of the day. Thankfully, 2019 provided its share of lighter moments. A few of them: If your heart doesnt warm to an otherwise normal, happy little furball with a tail growing out of its forehead,...
Most read 12/28/19Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governing21Much of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
Medical-marijuana-cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri among those approved by stateIt appears medical-grade marijuana will be grown in or near several Southeast Missouri communities, but not in the Cape Girardeau or Jackson areas. Missouris Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a list late Thursday of 60...
Downtown Cape building to house talent services companyAt 33 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, a transformation is underway. A building formerly home to a pool supply company is shedding paneling, carpet and old paint to make way for a talent representation and media production company: Top Talent...
Annual Christmas costume contest lets family 'Go big or go home!'1For the Enderles, it isnt a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition. For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according...
Missouri State Highway Patrol assigns 2 graduates to Troop EMembers of Missouri State Highway Patrols 108th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20, and in a Thursday news release, Capt. Philip E. Gregory announced two of those graduates have been assigned to Troop E, which covers...
Southeast Missouri State University Fall 2019 dean's list
Most read 12/26/19State OKs permits for Rx pot transport1The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Organizations approved for medical marijuana...
Most read 12/21/19Pedestrian struck in Cape13