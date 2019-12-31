Editorial

Editors note: The following is our annual New Years Eve editorial.

Tonight we celebrate the beginning of a new year. And the song that many will sing as the clock strikes midnight is Auld Lang Syne.

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

well take a cup o kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

And surely youll buy your pint cup!

And surely Ill buy mine!

And well take a cup o kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

We two have run about the slopes,

and picked the daisies fine;

But weve wandered many a weary foot,

since auld lang syne.

We two have paddled in the stream,

from morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

since auld lang syne.

And theres a hand my trusty friend!

And give us a hand o thine!

And well take a right good-will draught,

for auld lang syne.

May your new year be filled with all of Gods blessings, bringing much joy and happiness.

Happy New Year!