Christmas Tournament coverage

Letter to the Editor

Everyone in Southeast Missouri knows theres a lot of tradition in the historic Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Im so proud to have been a part of it and to have participated in it.

I am absolutely humbled and honored to represent Scott City High School! Those were great times that I will always cherish. Theres nothing like competing with my teammates and for our community under the bright lights.

A huge thank you to Mr. Jeff Breer for spending so much time and so many years covering athletic events in Southeast Missouri and the Christmas basketball tournament. Compiling a list of all-time performers took a lot of time and effort, and I always appreciate and respect someone who has the same love of sports and stats that I have. Many athletes over the years owe you a debt of gratitude for enjoying the games enough to tell the stories. Im grateful for everything youve done and continue to do for high school sports and athletes.

As a coach, I know its a difficult task wading through all those stats and all the help we can get is much appreciated. A big thanks to librarian Sharon Sanders. Also a big thank you to my high school sports announcer Erik Sean who is still covering the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on the airwaves today. RIP to the tournaments longtime announcer Mr. Frank Ellis.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Jon Beck, Fayetteville, Arkansas