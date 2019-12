Christmas Tournament coverage

Letter to the Editor

Everyone in Southeast Missouri knows thereís a lot of tradition in the historic Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Iím so proud to have been a part of it and to have participated in it.

I am absolutely humbled and honored to represent Scott City High School! Those were great times that I will always cherish. Thereís nothing like competing with my teammates and for our community under the bright lights.

A huge thank you to Mr. Jeff Breer for spending so much time and so many years covering athletic events in Southeast Missouri and the Christmas basketball tournament. Compiling a list of all-time performers took a lot of time and effort, and I always appreciate and respect someone who has the same love of sports and stats that I have. Many athletes over the years owe you a debt of gratitude for enjoying the games enough to tell the stories. Iím grateful for everything youíve done and continue to do for high school sports and athletes.

As a coach, I know itís a difficult task wading through all those stats and all the help we can get is much appreciated. A big thanks to librarian Sharon Sanders. Also a big thank you to my high school sports announcer Erik Sean who is still covering the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on the airwaves today. RIP to the tournamentís longtime announcer Mr. Frank Ellis.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Jon Beck, Fayetteville, Arkansas