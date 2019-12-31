Christmas Tournament coverage

-
-
-
-
Editorial (12/30/19)Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCHThe Cape Girardeau revitalization organization known as PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) recently announced the hiring of its first executive director. Julian Watkins, 33, has a law degree and practiced corporate and...
-
Letter (12/30/19)Generosity shows holiday spiritI want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows...
-
-
Column (12/28/19)Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governingMuch of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/27/19)Local churches step up to provide warming sheltersWithout looking at the calendar, you'd think spring had come early. Temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day are certainly not the norm. But as the old saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Southeast Missouri, just wait a day and it will...
-
Editorial (12/26/19)EDITORIAL: Another holiday tradition -- Christmas TournamentChristmas is a time of traditions, and for many, sporting events come along with candlelight services and gifts under the tree. High school basketball players often find themselves in a tournament over the Christmas break, and for 75 years, boys...
-
Editorial (12/24/19)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story in its Christmas Eve edition. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/23/19)Kruse to give back to St. Jude hospitalThirteen years ago, Scott Kruse received devastating news: Medical personnel were "99% sure" his daughter, 3-year-old Andie, had Leukemia. The family canceled its Christmas plans and instead went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis,...
-
Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." Messiah Oratorio, by George...
-
Pelosi's Democrats Unite and Catalyze the GOPNothing has done more to unite Republicans -- from GOP congressmen in Washington, D.C., to "malodorous" Walmart patrons in rural America -- than the Democrats' quixotic, vendetta-fueled crusade against President Donald Trump. Trump's election was a...
-
Intel chiefs fit perfectly into media advocacy cultureFormer FBI Director James Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have lots of things in common. One, they ran the nation's key intelligence and...
-
Angela Davis does not represent King's visionI didn't desire to write this commentary, but I did. The SEMO Board of Regents sets "policy" for the University. As a former member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, I respect the difficult duties of the Board and have...
-
Column (12/20/19)Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tacticSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
-
Editorial (12/19/19)Airport's milestone comes with tangible rewardNot always does a milestone come with a tangible reward, but that's exactly what is happening for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. When this year's 10,000th passenger boarded a jet in November, the airport became eligible for an additional $850,000...
-
Editorial (12/18/19)High school athletes strive to reach goalsAthletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a...
-
Letter (12/18/19)House should impeach presidentThank you to the House Judiciary Committee for voting to impeach President Trump. When the full House of Representatives votes I strongly encourage Congressman Jason Smith to vote in favor of impeachment. Considering the massive evidence against the...
-
Column (12/17/19)Lamentation is not loyalty: give yourself permission to celebrateHolidays are a time to celebrate, but they are also a difficult time for many. Instead of rejoicing, some are lamenting loved ones who have passed and reflecting on the traditions that passed with them. This Christmas, it is my prayer that even...
-
Editorial (12/16/19)State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed propertyYou might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property. According to a...
-
-
Editorial (12/13/19)Congratulations SEMO graduatesSoutheast Missouri State University will graduate 702 students in two commencement ceremonies to be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The graduates include 581 undergraduates along with 113 and eight master's and specialist...
-
-
-
Christmas Tournament coverage
Everyone in Southeast Missouri knows theres a lot of tradition in the historic Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Im so proud to have been a part of it and to have participated in it.
I am absolutely humbled and honored to represent Scott City High School! Those were great times that I will always cherish. Theres nothing like competing with my teammates and for our community under the bright lights.
A huge thank you to Mr. Jeff Breer for spending so much time and so many years covering athletic events in Southeast Missouri and the Christmas basketball tournament. Compiling a list of all-time performers took a lot of time and effort, and I always appreciate and respect someone who has the same love of sports and stats that I have. Many athletes over the years owe you a debt of gratitude for enjoying the games enough to tell the stories. Im grateful for everything youve done and continue to do for high school sports and athletes.
As a coach, I know its a difficult task wading through all those stats and all the help we can get is much appreciated. A big thanks to librarian Sharon Sanders. Also a big thank you to my high school sports announcer Erik Sean who is still covering the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on the airwaves today. RIP to the tournaments longtime announcer Mr. Frank Ellis.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Jon Beck, Fayetteville, Arkansas