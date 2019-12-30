Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCH

-
Letter (12/30/19)Generosity shows holiday spiritI want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows...
Column (12/28/19)Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governingMuch of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
Editorial (12/27/19)Local churches step up to provide warming sheltersWithout looking at the calendar, you'd think spring had come early. Temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day are certainly not the norm. But as the old saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Southeast Missouri, just wait a day and it will...
Editorial (12/26/19)EDITORIAL: Another holiday tradition -- Christmas TournamentChristmas is a time of traditions, and for many, sporting events come along with candlelight services and gifts under the tree. High school basketball players often find themselves in a tournament over the Christmas break, and for 75 years, boys...
Editorial (12/24/19)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story in its Christmas Eve edition. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from...
Editorial (12/23/19)Kruse to give back to St. Jude hospitalThirteen years ago, Scott Kruse received devastating news: Medical personnel were "99% sure" his daughter, 3-year-old Andie, had Leukemia. The family canceled its Christmas plans and instead went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis,...
Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." Messiah Oratorio, by George...
Pelosi's Democrats Unite and Catalyze the GOPNothing has done more to unite Republicans -- from GOP congressmen in Washington, D.C., to "malodorous" Walmart patrons in rural America -- than the Democrats' quixotic, vendetta-fueled crusade against President Donald Trump. Trump's election was a...
Intel chiefs fit perfectly into media advocacy cultureFormer FBI Director James Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have lots of things in common. One, they ran the nation's key intelligence and...
Angela Davis does not represent King's visionI didn't desire to write this commentary, but I did. The SEMO Board of Regents sets "policy" for the University. As a former member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, I respect the difficult duties of the Board and have...
Column (12/20/19)Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tacticSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
Editorial (12/19/19)Airport's milestone comes with tangible rewardNot always does a milestone come with a tangible reward, but that's exactly what is happening for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. When this year's 10,000th passenger boarded a jet in November, the airport became eligible for an additional $850,000...
Editorial (12/18/19)High school athletes strive to reach goalsAthletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a...
Letter (12/18/19)House should impeach presidentThank you to the House Judiciary Committee for voting to impeach President Trump. When the full House of Representatives votes I strongly encourage Congressman Jason Smith to vote in favor of impeachment. Considering the massive evidence against the...
Column (12/17/19)Lamentation is not loyalty: give yourself permission to celebrateHolidays are a time to celebrate, but they are also a difficult time for many. Instead of rejoicing, some are lamenting loved ones who have passed and reflecting on the traditions that passed with them. This Christmas, it is my prayer that even...
Editorial (12/16/19)State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed propertyYou might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property. According to a...
Column (12/14/19)MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas songOn the first day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me A pounding gavel all for free On the second day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me Two opening statements And a pounding gavel all for free On the third day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to...
Editorial (12/13/19)Congratulations SEMO graduatesSoutheast Missouri State University will graduate 702 students in two commencement ceremonies to be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The graduates include 581 undergraduates along with 113 and eight master's and specialist...
Editorial (12/12/19)EDITORIAL: Vinson's legacy includes focus on othersDennis Vinson, president and chief executive officer of Signature Packaging & Paper, died Dec. 1. He was 63. He leaves behind a legacy not only as a successful businessman but as a visionary leader whose focus on others served as an example for...
Editorial (12/11/19)LaCroix Church hits 7 million mark with meal-packing eventsClad in hairnets and plastic gloves, volunteers of all ages came out over the weekend to pack meals for destitute children in foreign lands. It was the annual Feed My Starving Children meal-packing event sponsored by LaCroix Church, which includes...
Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCH
The Cape Girardeau revitalization organization known as PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) recently announced the hiring of its first executive director.
Julian Watkins, 33, has a law degree and practiced corporate and criminal law before making a career switch to the not-for-profit sector. Most recently, the Cairo, Illinois, native served as a motivational speaker and life coach.
If Watkins names sounds familiar, you probably have read about him in these pages. Most recently he was featured in the Southeast Missourians Thankful People series. If you have met Watkins, you know about his delightful personality. With his social skills, work experience and education background, he should be a good fit for this organization in its work ahead. We wish him well in this new endeavor, which will begin Wednesday.
A key component of the position is leading the organization toward Purpose Built Community membership. Purpose Built Communities (PBC) is a national program based in Atlanta, with a 20-year history in helping revitalize economically-depressed areas. The hiring of an executive director was one of the steps toward that goal.
PORCH is finalizing its board of directors, which includes Marvin Adams, Tamara Zellars Buck, the Rev. William Bird, Kevin Greaser, Marvin McBride, Shelly Moore, Aldwon Prince, Sommer Purdue, Mary Walker and Jimmy Wilferth. Others are expected to be added, including two neighborhood representatives. Those interested should reach out to the organization through its Facebook page or via email, which is theporchinitiative@gmail.com. A business office should also be announced soon.
For all the talk in recent years about revitalizing south Cape Girardeau and becoming part of Purpose Built Communities, it looks like progress has been made. With 2020 around the corner, heres wishing the organization well as it seeks to make meaningful and lasting change in an important part of Cape Girardeau.
