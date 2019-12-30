Manipulating elections

-
Editorial (12/30/19)Executive director hire is a step forward for PORCHThe Cape Girardeau revitalization organization known as PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) recently announced the hiring of its first executive director. Julian Watkins, 33, has a law degree and practiced corporate and...
Letter (12/30/19)Generosity shows holiday spiritI want to give a big thank you to Curlys Kitchen, Ron Cook and his crew of family and friends for the free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals at the Elks Lodge in Jackson! The food was very good and the service was excellent. Rons generosity shows...
Column (12/28/19)Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governingMuch of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
Editorial (12/27/19)Local churches step up to provide warming sheltersWithout looking at the calendar, you'd think spring had come early. Temperatures in the 60s on Christmas Day are certainly not the norm. But as the old saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Southeast Missouri, just wait a day and it will...
Editorial (12/26/19)EDITORIAL: Another holiday tradition -- Christmas TournamentChristmas is a time of traditions, and for many, sporting events come along with candlelight services and gifts under the tree. High school basketball players often find themselves in a tournament over the Christmas break, and for 75 years, boys...
Editorial (12/24/19)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeMerry Christmas, everyone. As is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story in its Christmas Eve edition. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share the story from...
Editorial (12/23/19)Kruse to give back to St. Jude hospitalThirteen years ago, Scott Kruse received devastating news: Medical personnel were "99% sure" his daughter, 3-year-old Andie, had Leukemia. The family canceled its Christmas plans and instead went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis,...
Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." Messiah Oratorio, by George...
Pelosi's Democrats Unite and Catalyze the GOPNothing has done more to unite Republicans -- from GOP congressmen in Washington, D.C., to "malodorous" Walmart patrons in rural America -- than the Democrats' quixotic, vendetta-fueled crusade against President Donald Trump. Trump's election was a...
Intel chiefs fit perfectly into media advocacy cultureFormer FBI Director James Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have lots of things in common. One, they ran the nation's key intelligence and...
Angela Davis does not represent King's visionI didn't desire to write this commentary, but I did. The SEMO Board of Regents sets "policy" for the University. As a former member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, I respect the difficult duties of the Board and have...
Column (12/20/19)Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tacticSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
Editorial (12/19/19)Airport's milestone comes with tangible rewardNot always does a milestone come with a tangible reward, but that's exactly what is happening for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. When this year's 10,000th passenger boarded a jet in November, the airport became eligible for an additional $850,000...
Editorial (12/18/19)High school athletes strive to reach goalsAthletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a...
Letter (12/18/19)House should impeach presidentThank you to the House Judiciary Committee for voting to impeach President Trump. When the full House of Representatives votes I strongly encourage Congressman Jason Smith to vote in favor of impeachment. Considering the massive evidence against the...
Column (12/17/19)Lamentation is not loyalty: give yourself permission to celebrateHolidays are a time to celebrate, but they are also a difficult time for many. Instead of rejoicing, some are lamenting loved ones who have passed and reflecting on the traditions that passed with them. This Christmas, it is my prayer that even...
Editorial (12/16/19)State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed propertyYou might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property. According to a...
Column (12/14/19)MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas songOn the first day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me A pounding gavel all for free On the second day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me Two opening statements And a pounding gavel all for free On the third day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to...
Editorial (12/13/19)Congratulations SEMO graduatesSoutheast Missouri State University will graduate 702 students in two commencement ceremonies to be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The graduates include 581 undergraduates along with 113 and eight master's and specialist...
Editorial (12/12/19)EDITORIAL: Vinson's legacy includes focus on othersDennis Vinson, president and chief executive officer of Signature Packaging & Paper, died Dec. 1. He was 63. He leaves behind a legacy not only as a successful businessman but as a visionary leader whose focus on others served as an example for...
Manipulating elections
After Pearl Harbor, the greatest generation overcame deep political divisions and worked together to defeat a common foe. In 2016, America suffered a 21st century high-tech sneak attack from Russia. Exhaustive investigations by 17 intelligence services and special council Robert Mueller prove this conclusively. The current generation has elected to ignore the common foe, splitting into rigid partisan political factions, each convinced of its own righteousness. Families, churches, and communities are bitterly divided with each side touting their own set of facts and unwilling to compromise.
Interestingly, only 3% of the population has even read the Mueller report, and far fewer have read the subsequent Inspector Generals report, yet everyone is an expert.
Impeachment has accelerated partisan divisiveness. Pundits recklessly toss around words like unconstitutional and coup, while many fancy themselves experts on the beliefs of our Founding Fathers. Likely, they really arent. Seventy-eight percent of Americans havent read the Constitution, and less than 1% have read Madisons notes from the constitutional convention, so critical for understanding the intent of the founders.
Many citizens rely on cable news and social media for their education on issues. These sources are notoriously partisan themselves, and compete furiously for ratings, often using anger, fear, and conspiracy theory to lure viewers. The Russians and others salivate at the prospect of manipulating our elections through social media, while our partisan factions brawl on, certain of their righteousness and oblivious to the great peril threatening all that the greatest generation sacrificed so much for.
WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson