*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Be there: Business events

Saturday, December 28, 2019

St. Jude's New Year's Eve Benefit

Tuesday, December 31

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center

3351 Percy Drive

Cape Girardeau

Celebrate 10 years of giving to St. Jude at Cape Girardeau's biggest New Year's Eve party. Tickets are $75 per individual and $800 for a reserved table with up to 10 people. Tickets include dinner catered by The Southerner, draft beer, entertainment by The Intention and a champagne toast at midnight. For more details, visit facebook.com/StJudeNewYearsEveBenefit/.

2020 SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Journey Gala

Saturday, January 18

6 p.m. to midnight

Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center

3351 Percy Drive

Cape Girardeau

The theme destination of the 4th-annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Journey Gala is Paris. The celebrity speaker will be Joan Lunden, former Good Morning America co-host and breast cancer survivor. Proceeds from the gala benefit local cancer patients at Southeast Cancer Center.

Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream

Wednesday, January 29

5 p.m.

Show Me Center

1333 N. Sprigg St.

Cape Girardeau

Angela Davis, author, educator, social justice advocate and co-founder of Critical Resistance, is the keynote speaker at Southeast Missouri State University's 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. The author of 10 books, her work as an educator emphasizes the importance of building communities of struggle for economic, racial and gender justice. After spending 18 months in jail on trial on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list in the early 1970s, she has conducted extensive research on numerous issues related to race, gender and imprisonment. Individual tickets are $20 and tables are $160; sponsorships are also available. Tickets may be purchased at the University Bookstore. For more information, contact (573) 651-2626 or mlkcommittee@semo.edu.