Satire: The Devil is in the details, Blockchain Edition
Ambrose Bierce became an early 1900s influencer when he published "The Devil's Dictionary," a book of sarcastic definitions.
He discovered dictionaries were a fantastic literary device for social commentary. He also probably realized inventing bogus definitions was an easy method to overcome writer's block and to efficiently generate content to meet deadlines.
With that in mind, this seems like a good opportunity to produce more devilish definitions that fit with our modern world. I should apologize in advance, however, because some of these definitions are 100% real, which puts this article into the strange category of fake fake news.
ALGORITHM, n. - Piece of computer software that is theoretically objective and unbiased in making decisions, except for the minor detail that it relies on data from the real world, which is neither objective or unbiased.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, n. - Branch of computer science concerned with using advanced mathematics to create algorithms that no single person can fully understand, but which will soon control every aspect of our lives.
BLOCKCHAIN, n. - A technology that, for a short time, had the magical ability to allow companies to boost their stock prices at least 10% by simply issuing announcements for a new "blockchain" product.
BOILERPLATE, n. - The predictable response given by a company's public-relations department after a security breach: "We take security and privacy very seriously." Customers don't believe it, and the company knows that customers don't believe it, and customers know that the company knows that customers don't believe it, and yet the procedure continues because of tradition.
BREAKTHROUGH, n. - Tech innovation that will forever be at least five years away from widespread practical use, such as driverless cars, drone deliveries or quantum computing.
BUZZWORD, n. - Word that hardly anyone understands, but which is nonetheless frequently leveraged in corporate messaging to move the needle in formulating disruptive strategic synergies or launching impactful paradigm shifts.
CAT, n. - Member of the species felis catus that has successfully domesticated humans into providing treats, opening doors and distributing graphics celebrating the righteousness of one cat arguing against two women.
DARK PATTERN, n. - Unethical user interface design that encourages users to mistakenly sign up for something like the "Jelly of the Month Club" when all they wanted to do was watch a video.
DYNAMIC PRICING, n. - Method of using an algorithm to quote prices in real time based on a range of variables, ensuring all customers finish the transaction with the uneasy feeling that they paid too much.
EAVESDROPPING, v. - Alleged practice of tech companies listening to your conversations to target advertisements, when in fact they already have enough data to make predictions about your behavior long before you open your mouth.
FACEBOOK, n. - Online platform originally intended as a way to rank the hotness of college co-eds that accidentally became so popular its founder is now more powerful than most world leaders combined.
FINTECH, adj. - Descriptive buzzword for start-up finance companies that have not yet had a chance to establish track records of rampant privacy and security violations, but are working on it.
5G, n. - Wireless technology with improved speeds allowing users to exceed their monthly data caps in 5 seconds or less.
INFLUENCER, n. - Person who has successfully mastered how to use social media to become famous for being famous, at least until everything crumbles when they inevitably get blocked or de-monetized thanks to yet another inscrutable change to the Terms of Service.
INTERNET OF THINGS, n. - The state of nirvana that will be reached once every home appliance is attached to the Internet, ushering in a new era of consumer benefits such as [insert list of benefits here if I can find any].
LIAM, n. - Code name for a chat bot developed by Facebook to train employees on how to deliver corporate-approved talking points when asked tough questions by friends or family (see "The New York Times," Dec. 2, 2019).
MEETING, n. - Organized assemblage of employees held with increasing frequency in an effort to determine why more work isn't getting done.
OUTSOURCING, v. - Process by which U.S. companies replace American customers with more lucrative Chinese customers by self-censoring materials to be more palatable to the Chinese government, such as removing references to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Winnie the Pooh.
PERSONALIZATION, n. - Technology that enables online experiences to be uniquely tailored to the personal preferences of Mark Zuckerberg.
PIVOT, v. - To shift a company from one money-losing business plan to another money-losing business plan, but now with a better chance of being bought out by Google.
POPUP, n. - Annoying message that appears on-screen at the exact instant an algorithm has determined you are most vulnerable. For example: "You've watched 12 straight hours of 'Orange is the New Black.' Would you like to receive a discount on a therapy session?"
PROGRAMMATIC, adj. - Type of advertisement that has been carefully scheduled to appear constantly in front of users that have already bought the product in question and have absolutely no reason to buy another "Turnip Twaddler" within their lifetime.
SCRUM MASTER, n. - Job title of a manager who tries to break up fights between software programmers and the sales manager who promised the moon and the stars and the cure for cancer.
SILICON VALLEY, n. - Headquarters of a global industry that is focused on employing the best minds available to solve the world's most pressing problems: getting people to buy things they otherwise wouldn't want and to vote for political campaigns they otherwise wouldn't support.
TECH SUPPORT, n. - System for politely not helping customers solve their problems and instead selling them on the need to upgrade to more expensive products.
TERMS OF SERVICE, n. - Document carrying the force of law but without being constrained by such obsolete concepts as elections, legislative debate or the U.S. Constitution.
TURN DOWN, v. - Eliminating an online service because of ... reasons. This euphemism was coined by Google, the world leader in turning down services once people come to depend on them.
TWITTER, n. - Social media platform founded on the bedrock principle that many users only have an attention span of 140 characters or less.
-
SEMO Humane Society reaches 40% of goal for new shelterWith nearly 40% of its $3.7 million goal already met, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouris capital campaign for a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center facility is well underway as the new year begins. The shelters need...
-
Cape County Commission eyes sales tax to be used for public safety8Cape Girardeau County voters could be asked to consider a half-cent public safety sales tax in April if the County Commission approves ballot language for the proposed tax in the coming weeks. Weve asked the county attorney to draw up ballot...
-
Local reaction mixed to federal increase in age to buy tobacco products6A new federal regulation has local stores restricting the sale of tobacco products to people younger than 21, but not everyone likes the idea. On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act,...
-
Cape native Roger Mosby selected to lead Boy Scouts of AmericaA Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America. The scouting organization announced the appointment of Roger C. Mosby in a news...
-
Suspects in Cape apartment shooting homicide still at large1Weeks after a shooting left a man dead inside a Cape Girardeau apartment complex, police say the two suspects wanted in connection to the case remain at large, armed and dangerous. Maurice Patterson Jr. and Thomas Q. Bean, both 19, are wanted for...
-
Christmas tree disposal, New Year's pickup schedules in Cape, JacksonThe City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Years Day, and no Wednesday special pickups will be conducted this week, according to the city. Due to the Wednesday holiday, all daily pickup routes...
-
Runners celebrate New Years Eve Glow Run welcomes 2020Ready. Set. Glow! More than 80 runners welcomed the new year with the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5k at the Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. Glow stick bracelets, flashing neon lights and necklaces made of Christmas lights became visible in...
-
-
Most read 12/30/19Minimum wage to increase Wednesday; KFVS12 adding channelsThousands of Missourians will get a raise Wednesday when a new minimum wage rate kicks in, increasing the minimum hourly wage from $8.60 to $9.45. The wage hike is part of a multiyear plan to incrementally increase the state's minimum wage for...
-
-
Bangert's Red Baron flies high: Pat Bangert's Vizsla is a two-time national bird dog champion3Pat and Dick Bangert never took a vacation that didnt include hunting or fishing. It follows, then, that a love of hunting would be a passion even for their furry family member, Bangerts Red Baron, or Red for short. But the 6-year-old Vizsla is...
-
Ste. Genevieve 'La Guignolee' singing troupe, musician Dennis Stroughmatt to ring in 2020A centuries-old tradition will be brought back to life on New Years Eve in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. La Guignolee will feature European-style music, like Christmas caroling, but for New Years. Robbie Pratt, museum operations director at The...
-
-
2019 in Photos: Our photojournalists share their best images of the yearAs photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception. These camera-yielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture...
-
A look back at the unusual from 2019We all need an occasional break from the hard news of the day. Thankfully, 2019 provided its share of lighter moments. A few of them: If your heart doesnt warm to an otherwise normal, happy little furball with a tail growing out of its forehead,...
-
Most read 12/28/19Like President Trump, Sen. Hawley defines a new conservative approach to governing21Much of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics. Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a...
-
Medical-marijuana-cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri among those approved by stateIt appears medical-grade marijuana will be grown in or near several Southeast Missouri communities, but not in the Cape Girardeau or Jackson areas. Missouris Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a list late Thursday of 60...
-
Downtown Cape building to house talent services companyAt 33 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, a transformation is underway. A building formerly home to a pool supply company is shedding paneling, carpet and old paint to make way for a talent representation and media production company: Top Talent...
-
Annual Christmas costume contest lets family 'Go big or go home!'1For the Enderles, it isnt a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition. For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according...
-
-
Missouri State Highway Patrol assigns 2 graduates to Troop EMembers of Missouri State Highway Patrols 108th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20, and in a Thursday news release, Capt. Philip E. Gregory announced two of those graduates have been assigned to Troop E, which covers...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Fall 2019 dean's listThe following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University fall semester dean's list. Advance, Missouri: Taylor Birk, Addie Curtis, Tammy Moore, Jessica Niedbalski, Erica Overton, Deborah Proffer, Jessica Robinson, Alicia...
-
-
A look back at 2019's top events2019 was a banner year for events in and near Cape Girardeau, with art, music, food and tradition topping the scene. In Jackson, Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony. Thomas is a Jackson native with an illustrious career as...
-
Expansion coming to port in New Madrid CountyNEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid County Port Authority Executive Director Timmie L. Hunter calls it "baby steps." However, those steps could lead to a big jump in business in New Madrid County. Recently the Port Authority Board awarded more than $1.5...
-
Safe Families for Children aims to prevent child abuse, neglectOutside support before crisis strikes could be essential in preventing child abuse or neglect, and providing that support is the mission behind Safe Families for Children, an international organization with a chapter started earlier this year in...
-
Many happy returns keep retailers busyThe wrong size, wrong style, wrong color or simply the wrong gift altogether. Those were some of the reasons people were returning and exchanging gifts at some of Cape Girardeau's major retailers Thursday, the day after Christmas. But by and large,...
-
-
-
Most read 12/24/19Cape PD saves Christmas: Officers 'arrest' Grinch, talk holiday sacrificesEvery who in Cape Girardeau has probably seen the photos of the Grinch being arrested Sunday night by officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. But for those who did not, the moment was captured by local photographer Ashley...
-
Most read 12/24/19Scott City works to clear lot; hopes to sell property for commercial useScott Citys 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the towns main thoroughfare. The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of...
-
Most read 12/21/19Pedestrian struck in Cape13