Prayer 12-27-19

Expansion coming to port in New Madrid CountyNEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid County Port Authority Executive Director Timmie L. Hunter calls it "baby steps." However, those steps could lead to a big jump in business in New Madrid County. Recently the Port Authority Board awarded more than $1.5...
Safe Families for Children aims to prevent child abuse, neglectOutside support before crisis strikes could be essential in preventing child abuse or neglect, and providing that support is the mission behind Safe Families for Children, an international organization with a chapter started earlier this year in...
Many happy returns keep retailers busyThe wrong size, wrong style, wrong color or simply the wrong gift altogether. Those were some of the reasons people were returning and exchanging gifts at some of Cape Girardeau's major retailers Thursday, the day after Christmas. But by and large,...
Southeast project will honor veterans; completion set for May2A project to honor veterans on Southeast Missouri State University's campus is nearing fruition, a university official said last week. Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the University Foundation,...
State OKs permits for Rx pot transport1The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Organizations approved for medical marijuana...
Mother, daughter from Dexter missing; authorities continue search, seek helpAuthorities continue to search for a Dexter mother and daughter who last seen on December 22. According to a release by the Dexter Police Department the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has deactivated in relation to the case. Authorities viewed...
Sikeston program targets teensSIKESTON -- The early teenage years can often be a tough time for teens and their parents with many changes both physically and emotionally taking place. A new program at the Sikeston Junior High School is aimed at helping eighth graders navigate...
2019: What we followed this yearThe final ledger may well identify 2019 as a year of contrasts. Water -- everywhere and nowhere. New beginnings -- underway and kinda still stuck in bureaucratic mud. Community-touching tragedies -- accidental and otherwise. And much, much more. As...
More than a meal
Christmas spirit
Brazil's minister of agriculture meets with local farmersKELSO, Mo. Although many farmers in the U.S. see Brazil as a major competitor in the world agriculture market, farmers in both countries appear to have a great deal in common, according to the head of Brazils agriculture department. Tereza...
Cape PD saves Christmas: Officers 'arrest' Grinch, talk holiday sacrificesEvery who in Cape Girardeau has probably seen the photos of the Grinch being arrested Sunday night by officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. But for those who did not, the moment was captured by local photographer Ashley...
Cape, Jackson fire departments honor firefighters as year draws to closeAs their year of firefighting comes to an end, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue have responded to a combined call volume of nearly 7,000 incidents in 2019 and awarded year-end recognitions within their...
Police searching for missing Dexter woman, childDEXTER, Mo. A Dexter woman and child who have been missing since Saturday were spotted entering a suspects vehicle early Sunday, but police are still seeking the publics assistance in locating them. The Dexter Police Department late Sunday...
Scott City works to clear lot; hopes to sell property for commercial useScott Citys 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the towns main thoroughfare. The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of...
PORCH names Watkins as executive director1After a four-month nationwide search, a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group has named a local man to serve as its first executive director. Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau will begin his duties with PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize...
Missouri attorney general Schmitt reflects on year in office, looks to 2020Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stopped by the Southeast Missourian offices Friday to talk about his first year in office. Schmitt was sworn in Jan. 3, and hes reflecting on the past year while looking ahead to 2020. Weve tried to...
Perryville woman wins $10,000 from online trivia game for student loan debtPicture this: The doorbell rings. At the door is a man holding a check for $10,000. Its for you to use toward your student loan debt. If it sounds too good to be true, a Perryville, Missouri, woman would tell you its not. Jera Tuetkin lived...
'From the Cradle to the Cross' at Harvest Missionary Baptist ChurchJennifer McDonald portrays the Virgin Mary and holds her 2-year-old son, Ben, dressed as a shepherd, as he reaches for the halo atop the head of her 3-year-old daughter, Courtney, dressed as an angel, on Sunday at Harvest Missionary Baptist Church...
Four vehicles stolen from Benton dealership Saturday night, two recovered SundayFour vehicles worth an estimated total of about $170,000 were stolen by a group of masked people during a Saturday night car heist at ReCar LLC automotive dealership in Benton, Missouri. Security footage shows a group of five to six masked, hooded...
Country music star Chris Janson donates drums to Perryville High School2On Thursday, Academy of Country Music award-winner and Perryville (Missouri) High School graduate Chris Janson surprised PHS students with a very special Christmas gift, according to a news release from the district. The Warner Music recording...
Five file for Scott City municipal electionsOne week after the start of Scott Citys filing period, five people have filed to run in Aprils municipal election, including the incumbent mayor and a challenger. Keith Baggott filed early last week to put his name on the ballot in the mayors...
Pedestrian struck in Cape13
Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tactic38Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
Cape sheriff raises deputy salary concerns with county commission9Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the countys proposed 2020 operating budget. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners...
Cakes Reanimated opens brick-and-mortar store in downtown Cape1On a Tuesday afternoon, Becky Brown is smoothing vanilla bean buttercream icing onto a two-layer cake not vanilla, not chocolate, but apple spice rum cake, to eventually be topped with a caramel drizzle. Her hand is steady as she applies the icing...
Congressman Jason Smith: 'Absolutely no' on impeachment20The target of Wednesdays impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives wasnt only President Donald Trump, according to 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. This is not just an impeachment of Donald Trump today. This is an impeachment of...