Sharing a family meal can help those with dementia connect
Long before Tim Hollingsworth earned the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Chef of the Year award and served as chef de cuisine at French Laundry, he was learning to cook by his mother's side at home. As a kid, Hollingsworth would measure ingredients to help his mom make dinner, and he'd talk with her and sample the dishes as they cooked.
Today, Hollingsworth -- the winner of Netflix's "The Final Table" and owner of Otium in Los Angeles -- returns the favor. His mother, now struggling with memory loss, sits with him as he cooks her favorite recipes, from fragrant pots of chili to comforting platters of chicken and dumplings.
Although she's not really able to participate in the cooking, being present for the preparation and eating of familiar dishes with her son helps bridge the distance that dementia can create.
When we make and share food with others, "we feel a sense of usefulness and belonging," says Sheila Molony, professor of nursing at Quinnipiac University and a gerontology researcher.
If family members with dementia can be involved in meal prep or table setting even in a small way, that may give them some sense of peace and what Molony calls "at-homeness." It helps them feel like part of the social fabric of a family or community.
"Whether we're sharing a recipe or a memory about food, we're really linking into the meaning of being," Molony says. "This food ritual can help older adults with dementia reconnect with their own personhood."
For Kim Borghoff and her family, keeping a tradition of Sunday meals helped maintain a sense of normalcy as her husband and his father were simultaneously struggling with Alzheimer's disease.
Family meals have been a priority ever since the three Borgoff children -- now in their 20s -- were growing up. So when her father-in-law and husband were both diagnosed with Alzheimer's several years ago, Borghoff began making sure that every other Sunday, the whole family had dinner together.
"It was the best time, because everyone would sit around and for whatever reason, we were always laughing," she says. Sharing these meals with relatives helped both men regain a bit of their old personalities, even if just for a short time.
The menu didn't really matter: "I could have ordered pizza," Borghoff says. It was the familiar and comforting experience of lingering around the table together even after the plates were empty.
"When you're with the kids and you start talking about memories," she says, it's "good for the caregivers and the family to be able to get that person back and remember those times."
This fall, the Alzheimer's Association has been spreading the word about the connecting power of mealtime through their Around the Table program. Along with Hollingsworth, they've enlisted other chefs, including Hugh Acheson, chef and owner at the Georgia restaurants 5&10 and The National, to help spread the word.
Acheson's father, a former professor, developed Alzheimer's about five years ago. Sharing meals was always a part of their relationship, but it's taken on new meaning for Hugh Acheson as his father's memory fades.
"As a single father raising four kids and a full-time academic," Acheson says, his father didn't have much time to cook gourmet meals. So Acheson doesn't cook the same dishes they had years ago.
"I'm not gonna make him the burnt rice and fish sticks that he made us, which I'm sure was delivered with love," he says. Instead, Acheson might grill a good steak and simply pair it with a fresh, green salad.
"Food is so much about finding a thread of personal history where it means something to you, and I think that's as much for the caregiver as for the person suffering through dementia or Alzheimer's," Acheson says.
Comments
-
A look back at the unusual from 2019We all need an occasional break from the hard news of the day. Thankfully, 2019 provided its share of lighter moments. A few of them: If your heart doesnt warm to an otherwise normal, happy little furball with a tail growing out of its forehead,...
-
2019 in Photos: Our photojournalists share their best images of the yearAs photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception. These camera-yielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture...
-
Medical-marijuana-cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri among those approved by stateIt appears medical-grade marijuana will be grown in or near several Southeast Missouri communities, but not in the Cape Girardeau or Jackson areas. Missouris Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a list late Thursday of 60...
-
Downtown Cape building to house talent services companyAt 33 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, a transformation is underway. A building formerly home to a pool supply company is shedding paneling, carpet and old paint to make way for a talent representation and media production company: Top Talent...
-
Annual Christmas costume contest lets family 'Go big or go home!'1For the Enderles, it isnt a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition. For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according...
-
Missouri State Highway Patrol assigns 2 graduates to Troop EMembers of Missouri State Highway Patrols 108th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20, and in a Thursday news release, Capt. Philip E. Gregory announced two of those graduates have been assigned to Troop E, which covers...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Fall 2019 dean's listThe following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University fall semester dean's list. Advance, Missouri: Taylor Birk, Addie Curtis, Tammy Moore, Jessica Niedbalski, Erica Overton, Deborah Proffer, Jessica Robinson, Alicia...
-
-
A look back at 2019's top events2019 was a banner year for events in and near Cape Girardeau, with art, music, food and tradition topping the scene. In Jackson, Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony. Thomas is a Jackson native with an illustrious career as...
-
Expansion coming to port in New Madrid CountyNEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid County Port Authority Executive Director Timmie L. Hunter calls it "baby steps." However, those steps could lead to a big jump in business in New Madrid County. Recently the Port Authority Board awarded more than $1.5...
-
Safe Families for Children aims to prevent child abuse, neglectOutside support before crisis strikes could be essential in preventing child abuse or neglect, and providing that support is the mission behind Safe Families for Children, an international organization with a chapter started earlier this year in...
-
Many happy returns keep retailers busyThe wrong size, wrong style, wrong color or simply the wrong gift altogether. Those were some of the reasons people were returning and exchanging gifts at some of Cape Girardeau's major retailers Thursday, the day after Christmas. But by and large,...
-
-
-
-
Southeast project will honor veterans; completion set for May2A project to honor veterans on Southeast Missouri State University's campus is nearing fruition, a university official said last week. Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the University Foundation,...
-
State OKs permits for Rx pot transport1The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Organizations approved for medical marijuana...
-
Mother, daughter from Dexter missing; authorities continue search, seek helpAuthorities continue to search for a Dexter mother and daughter who last seen on December 22. According to a release by the Dexter Police Department the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has deactivated in relation to the case. Authorities viewed...
-
Sikeston program targets teensSIKESTON -- The early teenage years can often be a tough time for teens and their parents with many changes both physically and emotionally taking place. A new program at the Sikeston Junior High School is aimed at helping eighth graders navigate...
-
2019: What we followed this yearThe final ledger may well identify 2019 as a year of contrasts. Water -- everywhere and nowhere. New beginnings -- underway and kinda still stuck in bureaucratic mud. Community-touching tragedies -- accidental and otherwise. And much, much more. As...
-
More than a meal
-
Christmas spirit
-
Brazil's minister of agriculture meets with local farmersKELSO, Mo. Although many farmers in the U.S. see Brazil as a major competitor in the world agriculture market, farmers in both countries appear to have a great deal in common, according to the head of Brazils agriculture department. Tereza...
-
Cape PD saves Christmas: Officers 'arrest' Grinch, talk holiday sacrificesEvery who in Cape Girardeau has probably seen the photos of the Grinch being arrested Sunday night by officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. But for those who did not, the moment was captured by local photographer Ashley...
-
Cape, Jackson fire departments honor firefighters as year draws to closeAs their year of firefighting comes to an end, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue have responded to a combined call volume of nearly 7,000 incidents in 2019 and awarded year-end recognitions within their...
-
Police searching for missing Dexter woman, childDEXTER, Mo. A Dexter woman and child who have been missing since Saturday were spotted entering a suspects vehicle early Sunday, but police are still seeking the publics assistance in locating them. The Dexter Police Department late Sunday...
-
Most read 12/24/19Scott City works to clear lot; hopes to sell property for commercial useScott Citys 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the towns main thoroughfare. The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of...
-
-
PORCH names Watkins as executive director1After a four-month nationwide search, a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group has named a local man to serve as its first executive director. Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau will begin his duties with PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize...
-
Subscriber exclusive Business Notebook: Christmas wishes of 1984; Realty Executives of Cape County named 'market leader'As many of you know, especially those of you who subscribed to this publication for more than 30 or 40 years, this isn't my first "tour of duty" with the Southeast Missourian. I worked for the paper in the late 1970s through the mid-'80s, spending...
-
Perryville woman wins $10,000 from online trivia game for student loan debtPicture this: The doorbell rings. At the door is a man holding a check for $10,000. Its for you to use toward your student loan debt. If it sounds too good to be true, a Perryville, Missouri, woman would tell you its not. Jera Tuetkin lived...
-
Four vehicles stolen from Benton dealership Saturday night, two recovered SundayFour vehicles worth an estimated total of about $170,000 were stolen by a group of masked people during a Saturday night car heist at ReCar LLC automotive dealership in Benton, Missouri. Security footage shows a group of five to six masked, hooded...
-
Most read 12/21/19Pedestrian struck in Cape13
- Seeing clear to the new year with delicious appetizers (12/26/19)
- Subscriber exclusive All I want for Christmas is fooooood (12/19/19)
- A twist of date for your holiday plate (12/19/19)
- Don't ruin that pricey cut of meat (12/19/19)
- Subscriber exclusive When Harry Met Sandy's Place... (12/12/19)
- Subscriber exclusive 36 Restaurant & Bar is a glittering gem in downtown Cape's crown (12/5/19)
- Perfect dinner party with Questlove (12/5/19)
- Subscriber exclusive You can keep Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown and I will have the Hot Brown (11/27/19)
- Subscriber exclusive Dogwood Social House takes casual food and fun to the next level (11/21/19)
- Subscriber exclusive I'll Take Famous Kirby's for $500, Alex (11/14/19)
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.