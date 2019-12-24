San Francisco musical, longest running in U.S., to hang up hat; 'Phantom' now holds record
SAN FRANCISCO -- When you think of America's longest-running musicals, Broadway favorites such as "The Lion King" or "Chicago" may come to mind.
But there's a small San Francisco show that's been a must-see for tourists and locals alike for more than 45 years -- and now the curtain is closing.
The campy "Beach Blanket Babylon" debuted in 1974, making it the nation's longest continuously running musical revue. Its final performance is set for New Year's Eve.
"It's going to be so bittersweet," said Curt Branom, one of its longtime performers. "We're all moving on to other things, but we all know that a magical moment, really, in time that this place has been for all of us."
The show spoofs politics and pop culture and features performers in colorful costumes and massive hats, including one featuring San Francisco's entire skyline. It was originally scheduled to run for only six weeks, but word spread, and it quickly became a quintessential San Francisco experience.
"Beach Blanket Babylon" has since been performed more than 17,000 times in front of 6.5 million people, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, David Bowie and Robin Williams.
The plot follows Snow White around the world as she searches for her Prince Charming. Along the way, she encounters an ever-changing lineup of political and pop culture figures. Recent characters have included Donald and Melania Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders and Oprah Winfrey.
Producer Jo Schuman Silver said the show is ending not for financial reasons but because she wanted it to go out on a high note and felt the time was right.
Cast and crew, most of whom have worked with "Beach Blanket Babylon" for decades, say the remaining performances are bound to be emotional.
Stage Manager John Camajani, who joined the musical in 1979, says his wife will be at the final show.
"She'll be crying, and all of us will be crying because it's the end of an era," he said.
It's believed that "Phantom of the Opera," which premiered in 1988 and has continuously run on Broadway since, will now become the longest-running musical still being performed in the U.S.
Comments
-
A look back at the unusual from 2019We all need an occasional break from the hard news of the day. Thankfully, 2019 provided its share of lighter moments. A few of them: If your heart doesnt warm to an otherwise normal, happy little furball with a tail growing out of its forehead,...
-
2019 in Photos: Our photojournalists share their best images of the yearAs photojournalists, we witness firsthand the joy, and sometimes the heartache, of those in the communities we cover. This year was no exception. These camera-yielding journalists have a responsibility of being there and being ready to capture...
-
Medical-marijuana-cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri among those approved by stateIt appears medical-grade marijuana will be grown in or near several Southeast Missouri communities, but not in the Cape Girardeau or Jackson areas. Missouris Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a list late Thursday of 60...
-
Downtown Cape building to house talent services companyAt 33 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, a transformation is underway. A building formerly home to a pool supply company is shedding paneling, carpet and old paint to make way for a talent representation and media production company: Top Talent...
-
Annual Christmas costume contest lets family 'Go big or go home!'1For the Enderles, it isnt a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition. For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according...
-
Missouri State Highway Patrol assigns 2 graduates to Troop EMembers of Missouri State Highway Patrols 108th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on Dec. 20, and in a Thursday news release, Capt. Philip E. Gregory announced two of those graduates have been assigned to Troop E, which covers...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Fall 2019 dean's listThe following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University fall semester dean's list. Advance, Missouri: Taylor Birk, Addie Curtis, Tammy Moore, Jessica Niedbalski, Erica Overton, Deborah Proffer, Jessica Robinson, Alicia...
-
-
A look back at 2019's top events2019 was a banner year for events in and near Cape Girardeau, with art, music, food and tradition topping the scene. In Jackson, Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony. Thomas is a Jackson native with an illustrious career as...
-
Expansion coming to port in New Madrid CountyNEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid County Port Authority Executive Director Timmie L. Hunter calls it "baby steps." However, those steps could lead to a big jump in business in New Madrid County. Recently the Port Authority Board awarded more than $1.5...
-
Safe Families for Children aims to prevent child abuse, neglectOutside support before crisis strikes could be essential in preventing child abuse or neglect, and providing that support is the mission behind Safe Families for Children, an international organization with a chapter started earlier this year in...
-
Many happy returns keep retailers busyThe wrong size, wrong style, wrong color or simply the wrong gift altogether. Those were some of the reasons people were returning and exchanging gifts at some of Cape Girardeau's major retailers Thursday, the day after Christmas. But by and large,...
-
-
-
-
Southeast project will honor veterans; completion set for May2A project to honor veterans on Southeast Missouri State University's campus is nearing fruition, a university official said last week. Trudy Lee, interim vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the University Foundation,...
-
State OKs permits for Rx pot transport1The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Organizations approved for medical marijuana...
-
Mother, daughter from Dexter missing; authorities continue search, seek helpAuthorities continue to search for a Dexter mother and daughter who last seen on December 22. According to a release by the Dexter Police Department the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has deactivated in relation to the case. Authorities viewed...
-
Sikeston program targets teensSIKESTON -- The early teenage years can often be a tough time for teens and their parents with many changes both physically and emotionally taking place. A new program at the Sikeston Junior High School is aimed at helping eighth graders navigate...
-
2019: What we followed this yearThe final ledger may well identify 2019 as a year of contrasts. Water -- everywhere and nowhere. New beginnings -- underway and kinda still stuck in bureaucratic mud. Community-touching tragedies -- accidental and otherwise. And much, much more. As...
-
More than a meal
-
Christmas spirit
-
Brazil's minister of agriculture meets with local farmersKELSO, Mo. Although many farmers in the U.S. see Brazil as a major competitor in the world agriculture market, farmers in both countries appear to have a great deal in common, according to the head of Brazils agriculture department. Tereza...
-
Cape PD saves Christmas: Officers 'arrest' Grinch, talk holiday sacrificesEvery who in Cape Girardeau has probably seen the photos of the Grinch being arrested Sunday night by officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. But for those who did not, the moment was captured by local photographer Ashley...
-
Cape, Jackson fire departments honor firefighters as year draws to closeAs their year of firefighting comes to an end, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue have responded to a combined call volume of nearly 7,000 incidents in 2019 and awarded year-end recognitions within their...
-
Police searching for missing Dexter woman, childDEXTER, Mo. A Dexter woman and child who have been missing since Saturday were spotted entering a suspects vehicle early Sunday, but police are still seeking the publics assistance in locating them. The Dexter Police Department late Sunday...
-
Most read 12/24/19Scott City works to clear lot; hopes to sell property for commercial useScott Citys 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the towns main thoroughfare. The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of...
-
-
PORCH names Watkins as executive director1After a four-month nationwide search, a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group has named a local man to serve as its first executive director. Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau will begin his duties with PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize...
-
Subscriber exclusive Business Notebook: Christmas wishes of 1984; Realty Executives of Cape County named 'market leader'As many of you know, especially those of you who subscribed to this publication for more than 30 or 40 years, this isn't my first "tour of duty" with the Southeast Missourian. I worked for the paper in the late 1970s through the mid-'80s, spending...
-
Perryville woman wins $10,000 from online trivia game for student loan debtPicture this: The doorbell rings. At the door is a man holding a check for $10,000. Its for you to use toward your student loan debt. If it sounds too good to be true, a Perryville, Missouri, woman would tell you its not. Jera Tuetkin lived...
-
Four vehicles stolen from Benton dealership Saturday night, two recovered SundayFour vehicles worth an estimated total of about $170,000 were stolen by a group of masked people during a Saturday night car heist at ReCar LLC automotive dealership in Benton, Missouri. Security footage shows a group of five to six masked, hooded...
-
Most read 12/21/19Pedestrian struck in Cape13
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.