Police searching for missing Dexter woman, child

DEXTER, Mo.  A Dexter woman and child who have been missing since Saturday were spotted entering a suspects vehicle early Sunday, but police are still seeking the publics assistance in locating them.

The Dexter Police Department late Sunday issued an endangered person advisory for Maria Danelia Reyes, 48, and Aryany Reyes, 7, who went missing about 2 p.m. Saturday at 307 S. Elm St. in Dexter.

According to the advisory, the front door of the missing persons residence was discovered open, and evidence obtained from the residence indicates the missing persons are endangered. The missing persons were seen entering the suspects vehicle at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Cellphone activity indicates they are possibly in the Memphis, Tennessee, area. The vehicle is described as a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.

The possible suspect or associate is believed to be Esbin Martinez Matillas who is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and approximately 45 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the missing persons, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person are asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512.