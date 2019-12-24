Police searching for missing Dexter woman, child

-
Brazil's minister of agriculture meets with local farmersKELSO, Mo. Although many farmers in the U.S. see Brazil as a major competitor in the world agriculture market, farmers in both countries appear to have a great deal in common, according to the head of Brazils agriculture department. Tereza...
Cape PD saves Christmas: Officers 'arrest' Grinch, talk holiday sacrificesEvery who in Cape Girardeau has probably seen the photos of the Grinch being arrested Sunday night by officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. But for those who did not, the moment was captured by local photographer Ashley...
Cape, Jackson fire departments honor firefighters as year draws to closeAs their year of firefighting comes to an end, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue have responded to a combined call volume of nearly 7,000 incidents in 2019 and awarded year-end recognitions within their...
Scott City works to clear lot; hopes to sell property for commercial useScott Citys 2020 campaign to beautify the community got off to a head start last week with demolition of several dilapidated mobile homes on a lot along the towns main thoroughfare. The Scott City Council recently approved the purchase of...
PORCH names Watkins as executive director1After a four-month nationwide search, a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group has named a local man to serve as its first executive director. Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau will begin his duties with PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize...
Missouri attorney general Schmitt reflects on year in office, looks to 2020Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stopped by the Southeast Missourian offices Friday to talk about his first year in office. Schmitt was sworn in Jan. 3, and hes reflecting on the past year while looking ahead to 2020. Weve tried to...
Perryville woman wins $10,000 from online trivia game for student loan debtPicture this: The doorbell rings. At the door is a man holding a check for $10,000. Its for you to use toward your student loan debt. If it sounds too good to be true, a Perryville, Missouri, woman would tell you its not. Jera Tuetkin lived...
'From the Cradle to the Cross' at Harvest Missionary Baptist ChurchJennifer McDonald portrays the Virgin Mary and holds her 2-year-old son, Ben, dressed as a shepherd, as he reaches for the halo atop the head of her 3-year-old daughter, Courtney, dressed as an angel, on Sunday at Harvest Missionary Baptist Church...
Four vehicles stolen from Benton dealership Saturday night, two recovered SundayFour vehicles worth an estimated total of about $170,000 were stolen by a group of masked people during a Saturday night car heist at ReCar LLC automotive dealership in Benton, Missouri. Security footage shows a group of five to six masked, hooded...
Country music star Chris Janson donates drums to Perryville High School2On Thursday, Academy of Country Music award-winner and Perryville (Missouri) High School graduate Chris Janson surprised PHS students with a very special Christmas gift, according to a news release from the district. The Warner Music recording...
Five file for Scott City municipal electionsOne week after the start of Scott Citys filing period, five people have filed to run in Aprils municipal election, including the incumbent mayor and a challenger. Keith Baggott filed early last week to put his name on the ballot in the mayors...
Pedestrian struck in Cape13
Living nativity recognizes 'real reason for the season'Aside from the toys and family get-togethers, for many there's a "real reason for the season" behind all the festivities this time of year. That reason was on display Dec. 12 as part of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau's fifth annual living...
Cards' organist Hilton jams while in JacksonIn his role as partner with Lacefield Music piano stores, Dwayne Hilton reads and teaches music, and as the St. Louis Cardinals organist, he plays by ear -- and he's ready to hit the right notes. Hilton was in Jackson on Thursday for a jam session...
Medical marijuana testing facilities approved; none in SEMOMissouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has approved license applications for 10 medical marijuana testing facilities, including three in the St. Louis metropolitan area but none in Southeast Missouri. DHSS approved the applications...
Loss, seasonal stressors add to grief many feel during ChristmastimeEditor's note: This article contains references to suicide, depression, death and loss. If you or someone you know is struggling with grief during the holidays, visit www.griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list...
One letter at a time
Most read 12/20/19Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tactic37Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
Cape sheriff raises deputy salary concerns with county commission9Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the countys proposed 2020 operating budget. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners...
Author, photographer spin tale of 'Bootlegger' in Southern Illinois2The history of Prohibition-era Illinois proved rich fodder for author Brian L. Alvis and photographer Robbie Edwards, an engaged couple collaborating on their second project with Bootlegger, a fictional recounting of real events in 1920s Southern...
Cape Girardeau movie theater ready for 'The Rise of Skywalker'This weekend, the final battle commences, and Marcus Cape West Cinema is ready to welcome audiences eager to catch the final film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opened Thursday night. Theater general manager Kevin...
Photo Gallery 12/20/19Live Nativity at Saint Francis Medical CenterComplete with camels, livestock, angels and an actual 4-month-old baby, Saint Francis Healthcare System went all out staging a live nativity scene Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Vice President of Foundation...
Most read 12/19/19Cakes Reanimated opens brick-and-mortar store in downtown Cape1On a Tuesday afternoon, Becky Brown is smoothing vanilla bean buttercream icing onto a two-layer cake not vanilla, not chocolate, but apple spice rum cake, to eventually be topped with a caramel drizzle. Her hand is steady as she applies the icing...
Most read 12/19/1917-year-old shot on South Benton Street2Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Benton Street early Wednesday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., responding officers found a 17-year-old male shot in the upper torso, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey...
Most read 12/17/19Cape residents call for crosswalk at Kingshighway/Cape Rock; mayor directs to MoDOT7The Rev. Renita Green carried a single, slightly worn boot into the final Cape Girardeau City Council meeting of the year Monday night. The shoes owner remained hospitalized in a St. Louis intensive care unit after being struck by a vehicle and...
Most read 12/16/19Subscriber exclusive Business Notebook: Rally's in Jackson to open soon; safety tips for Christmastime shoppersA 40-year banking career will draw to a close later this month when Henry "Butch" Holyfield retires as president of First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau. The bank, owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc. of Farmington, Missouri,...
Police searching for missing Dexter woman, child
DEXTER, Mo. A Dexter woman and child who have been missing since Saturday were spotted entering a suspects vehicle early Sunday, but police are still seeking the publics assistance in locating them.
The Dexter Police Department late Sunday issued an endangered person advisory for Maria Danelia Reyes, 48, and Aryany Reyes, 7, who went missing about 2 p.m. Saturday at 307 S. Elm St. in Dexter.
According to the advisory, the front door of the missing persons residence was discovered open, and evidence obtained from the residence indicates the missing persons are endangered. The missing persons were seen entering the suspects vehicle at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Cellphone activity indicates they are possibly in the Memphis, Tennessee, area. The vehicle is described as a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.
The possible suspect or associate is believed to be Esbin Martinez Matillas who is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and approximately 45 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees the missing persons, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person are asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512.
