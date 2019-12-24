The cult of Trump

Letter to the Editor

Cultism is an instinctive, protective psychological reaction to perceived existential threat to one's survival, religion, culture, race or way of life. Cultists' visceral fear overwhelms their critical thinking ability and impairs their judgment, reasoning, and reality testing.

Fear drives cultists to take refuge in a person they perceive as strong, fearless, invincible, infallible, all-knowing, incapable of doing anything wrong and chosen by God. Sharing common enemies, they disregard all his foibles, failures, character flaws and misbehaviors. Their brain interprets everything about him exactly opposite from the reality. Dreading his vicious wrath if they disobeyed him, they do his bidding no matter how dangerous his behavior is to the society or themselves. They readily submit to his wishes. They attack anyone who criticizes their leader, and vehemently deny their own slavish behavior. Invariably, cult leaders are ruthless, selfish, manipulative psychopaths who ultimately lead their flock to great tragedy. Saddam, Koresh and Jones are classic examples of psychopathic cult leaders.

Tragically, now we see a well-developed cult in America: Trumpism. Trumpists believe Trump is "the Chosen One," "King Cyrus," "installed by God," etc. and quote scriptures to support their claims. Trumpists think he is greater than president Lincoln, proving that the Party of Lincoln is dead. His bankruptcies, business failures, promiscuity, deceptions and lies are interpreted as evidence of his greatness. All his grave character defects are his highly admirable strengths! Just listen to Trump-supporters in the media and in your own community. Trumpists, when will you wake up?

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau