*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Cape Police Department Employee of the Year Recipient

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Paula Huggins CPA
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Cape Girardeau Police Department Employee of the Year Recipient

On Thursday, December 19, 2019 LaDonna Beard received the Cape Girardeau Police Department employee of the year award at a reception and luncheon held at the Cape Girardeau Elks Club. LaDonna is the 911 Communications Manager and has been employed with the CGPD for 14 years. Pictured is LaDonna Beard and her supervisor Lt. Jeff Bonham.

Comments