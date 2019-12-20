Accidental shooting reported on Lexington Avenue

More to explore
Pedestrian struck in Cape6
Living nativity recognizes 'real reason for the season'Aside from the toys and family get-togethers, for many there's a "real reason for the season" behind all the festivities this time of year. That reason was on display Dec. 12 as part of First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau's fifth annual living...
Cards' organist Hilton jams while in JacksonIn his role as partner with Lacefield Music piano stores, Dwayne Hilton reads and teaches music, and as the St. Louis Cardinals organist, he plays by ear -- and he's ready to hit the right notes. Hilton was in Jackson on Thursday for a jam session...
Medical marijuana testing facilities approved; none in SEMOMissouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has approved license applications for 10 medical marijuana testing facilities, including three in the St. Louis metropolitan area but none in Southeast Missouri. DHSS approved the applications...
Loss, seasonal stressors add to grief many feel during ChristmastimeEditor's note: This article contains references to suicide, depression, death and loss. If you or someone you know is struggling with grief during the holidays, visit www.griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list...
One letter at a time
Most read 12/20/19Shame on Pelosi, Democrats for delay tactic29Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats continue to shred their credibility. As I write this column, Pelosi and her House lieutenants have indicated they do not intend to send articles of impeachment, passed by the House, to the U.S....
Cape sheriff raises deputy salary concerns with county commission6Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the countys proposed 2020 operating budget. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners...
Author, photographer spin tale of 'Bootlegger' in Southern Illinois2The history of Prohibition-era Illinois proved rich fodder for author Brian L. Alvis and photographer Robbie Edwards, an engaged couple collaborating on their second project with Bootlegger, a fictional recounting of real events in 1920s Southern...
Cape Girardeau movie theater ready for 'The Rise of Skywalker'This weekend, the final battle commences, and Marcus Cape West Cinema is ready to welcome audiences eager to catch the final film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opened Thursday night. Theater general manager Kevin...
County offices to close early for Christmas; residents reminded of tax paymentsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to close county offices at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve. Offices will be closed Christmas Day and will reopen Thursday. The County Collectors Office is reminding county residents that 2019...
Photo Gallery 12/20/19Live Nativity at Saint Francis Medical CenterComplete with camels, livestock, angels and an actual 4-month-old baby, Saint Francis Healthcare System went all out staging a live nativity scene Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Vice President of Foundation...
Review: 'Rise of Skywalker' is a sour end to a grand sagaNot much has caused a disturbance in the "Star Wars" galaxy quite like Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi," an erratic but electric movie that, regardless of how you felt about it, was something worth arguing about. The same can't be said for J. J....
Cakes Reanimated opens brick-and-mortar store in downtown Cape1On a Tuesday afternoon, Becky Brown is smoothing vanilla bean buttercream icing onto a two-layer cake not vanilla, not chocolate, but apple spice rum cake, to eventually be topped with a caramel drizzle. Her hand is steady as she applies the icing...
Congressman Jason Smith: 'Absolutely no' on impeachment19The target of Wednesdays impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives wasnt only President Donald Trump, according to 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. This is not just an impeachment of Donald Trump today. This is an impeachment of...
Crosswalk comments continue at SEMPO meeting2One message was expressed during public comments at this months Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization Board of Directors meeting the need for a crosswalk on U.S. 61/Kingshighway. A pedestrian recently suffered life-threatening injuries...
Cape County eyes preliminary 2020 operating budget2Cape Girardeau Countys estimated 2020 operating budget calls for expenditures of just over $13.7 million, almost $1.2 million more than this years estimated expenses. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the County...
17-year-old shot on South Benton Street2Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Benton Street early Wednesday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., responding officers found a 17-year-old male shot in the upper torso, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey...
25 years later, Mariah Carey's Christmas original is No.1NEW YORK -- Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. Billboard announced that the...
Bids for Center Junction project higher than anticipated1The Missouri Department of Transportation has received five bids for bridge replacement and interchange redesign at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, but all were higher than expected and it is unclear...
Wintry weather leads to multiple accidents in Cape GirardeauBer weather led to multiple vehicle accidents and headaches for motorists Monday night into Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple weather-related traffic calls Monday...
Road district engineer gives Cape City Council update on overlay, bridge projects3Plans to lay 8.9 miles of asphalt overlay in the coming year were presented at Monday nights Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. District engineer Mark Phillips represented the Cape Special Road District and gave city councilmembers updates on...
Most read 12/17/19Cape residents call for crosswalk at Kingshighway/Cape Rock; mayor directs to MoDOT7The Rev. Renita Green carried a single, slightly worn boot into the final Cape Girardeau City Council meeting of the year Monday night. The shoes owner remained hospitalized in a St. Louis intensive care unit after being struck by a vehicle and...
Most read 12/16/19Subscriber exclusive Business Notebook: Rally's in Jackson to open soon; safety tips for Christmastime shoppersA 40-year banking career will draw to a close later this month when Henry "Butch" Holyfield retires as president of First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau. The bank, owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc. of Farmington, Missouri,...
Most read 12/13/19Search party for missing Caruthersville woman set for SaturdayAfter days without a sighting of Michele Bell, her family members are organizing a search party this Saturday in the hopes of locating the missing Caruthersville, Missouri, woman. The search party will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Interstate 55...
