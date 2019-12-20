*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Accidental shooting reported on Lexington Avenue

Friday, December 20, 2019
Emergency personnel from Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape County Private Ambulance respond to the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau around noon Thursday, where a resident was struck in the hip by an accidental gunshot from a rifle, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ben Matthews
