*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Happy Birthday to Jesus

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, December 19, 2019
The cake, gifts, and decorations are all ready for Jesus' birthday party at Guardian Angel School.

Christmas day is near and it's time to celebrate with Jesus. On Wednesday, December 18, Guardian Angel students, teachers and staff attended a birthday party for Jesus in the school gym. Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, hosts this annual event with a birthday cake and drinks. This year, prior to eating, Mrs. Priggel read a story about Jesus' birth. In the story was nine key words that the Archangel houses of Raphael, Gabriel, and Michael had to search for throughout the school and then brought the items to the gym. The first house to gather all nine items, such as a manger and a star, won the most points for their group. After the scavenger hunt, everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to Jesus and then went through a line for cake and kool-aid. Each year the school adopts a family to give gifts to at Christmas and these gifts are put under the Christmas tree, as gifts to Jesus. Mrs. Priggel also once again emphasized that the first thing we should do on Christmas morning is to say happy birthday to Jesus, before we open any gifts. After all, it is "His" birthday. Merry Christmas to everyone from Guardian Angel School!!

Mrs. Priggel and some students take a look at the birthday cake before it is cut for everyone's enjoyment.
Mrs. Priggel reads a story about Jesus' birth to the staff and students prior to a scavenger hunt and eating birthday cake.

Comments