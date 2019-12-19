Christmas day is near and it's time to celebrate with Jesus. On Wednesday, December 18, Guardian Angel students, teachers and staff attended a birthday party for Jesus in the school gym. Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, hosts this annual event with a birthday cake and drinks. This year, prior to eating, Mrs. Priggel read a story about Jesus' birth. In the story was nine key words that the Archangel houses of Raphael, Gabriel, and Michael had to search for throughout the school and then brought the items to the gym. The first house to gather all nine items, such as a manger and a star, won the most points for their group. After the scavenger hunt, everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to Jesus and then went through a line for cake and kool-aid. Each year the school adopts a family to give gifts to at Christmas and these gifts are put under the Christmas tree, as gifts to Jesus. Mrs. Priggel also once again emphasized that the first thing we should do on Christmas morning is to say happy birthday to Jesus, before we open any gifts. After all, it is "His" birthday. Merry Christmas to everyone from Guardian Angel School!!