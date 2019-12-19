Airport's milestone comes with tangible reward

Editorial

Not always does a milestone come with a tangible reward, but that's exactly what is happening for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

When this year's 10,000th passenger boarded a jet in November, the airport became eligible for an additional $850,000 in federal funding and will be eligible for that additional funding each year boardings stay above the 10,000 threshold.

This year marks the first time in two decades boardings reached that level, and increased passenger traffic didn't happen by accident. Streamlined flights at convenient times, an expanded marketing plan (fueled in part by a state block grant) and more than a little elbow grease from airport staff all contribute to the airport's success.

Airport manager Bruce Loy is retiring next month after ably guiding the airport for 22 years, and Katrina Amos, deputy airport manager, will assume the leadership post. We're confident she will carry on the push upward.

The airport's growth has also been possible because of community support. Cape Girardeau voters approved a sales tax extension earlier this year that will provide $4 million for airport improvements, and municipal officials regularly endorse airport upgrades. In large part because of this local financial support, the airport will have the necessary resources to continue its upward trajectory.

A viable, customer-driven regional airport serves many purposes -- from making vacations and recreational trips easier to giving local businesses travel options they need to compete in a global marketplace. Today's lifestyles often require jet-engine speed, and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport provides the necessary launch pad for our region.

Congratulations to all those who helped reach this milestone.