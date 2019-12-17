*Menu
Shop with a Hero receives funds, Super Stuffer, and John Deere toy replicas!

User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Peyton Glueck, 7, receives the "The World's Largest Christmas Stocking" from Gary Elders, Walmart Supercenter Store Manager, after his name was drawn at the recent Shop with a Hero event. Nabisco donated the 8 foot Super Stuffer which included 30 pounds of prizes.

When the children arrived for the Shop with a Hero event this year at Walmart Supercenter, they immediately registered to win a huge stocking described as "The World's Largest Christmas Stocking." Nabisco decided to donate the 8 foot 30# stocking to one lucky young shopper. "And when Peyton Glueck's name was drawn, he was speechless," said Valerie Wondrick, event coordinator. Along with the stocking, a local Scott City tractor dealer, Wm. Nobbe & Company donated some collector miniature John Deere replicas for an additional drawing. "We also want to say thank you to several local restaurant chains including Arby's, Dairy Queen, Hardee's, McDonald's, Burger King (Mid-America Restaurants), Sonic, Taco John's, and White Castle who donated free food coupons for the children to enjoy after the event," added Wondrick.

Sgt. Keith Green, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 member, presents Gary Elders, Walmart Supercenter Store Manager, with the funds raised for Shop with a Hero in the amount of $1,750, including the largest private donation of $1000 (amount to sponsor a school) by Cape County Private Ambulance Service.
With the help of the Walmart Foundation, the Scott City Police Department and its community raised over $5500 for the Shop with a Hero event held recently at the Walmart Supercenter. Shown presenting the funds to Gary Elders, Store Manager, is Sgt. SRO Lawrence Atlas of Scott City.
Aaliyah Rose, 10, studies the John Deere toy tractor which she won at the Shop with a Hero event recently. The replica was one of six toy John Deere replicas donated by the Wm. Nobbe & Co. John Deere dealership in Scott City for a giveaway at the event.

