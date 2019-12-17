Shop with a Hero receives funds, Super Stuffer, and John Deere toy replicas!

When the children arrived for the Shop with a Hero event this year at Walmart Supercenter, they immediately registered to win a huge stocking described as "The World's Largest Christmas Stocking." Nabisco decided to donate the 8 foot 30# stocking to one lucky young shopper. "And when Peyton Glueck's name was drawn, he was speechless," said Valerie Wondrick, event coordinator. Along with the stocking, a local Scott City tractor dealer, Wm. Nobbe & Company donated some collector miniature John Deere replicas for an additional drawing. "We also want to say thank you to several local restaurant chains including Arby's, Dairy Queen, Hardee's, McDonald's, Burger King (Mid-America Restaurants), Sonic, Taco John's, and White Castle who donated free food coupons for the children to enjoy after the event," added Wondrick.