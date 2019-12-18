High school athletes strive to reach goals

Editorial

Athletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a championship is a potential prize at the end of the season's journey.

A number of area teams experienced just that success in the fall campaigns recently completed.

Jackson's football team breezed through its regular season and ultimately earned its way to the state 5A championship game. The Indians came up just short -- in overtime, no less -- and finished the season with a proud 13-1 mark. A testament to the vibrant program was the community support -- several thousand trekked to Columbia, Missouri, for the championship game.

Scott City's Rams similarly made a strong run, finishing their season in the state 2A quarterfinals with an 11-2 record.

And Jackon's competitive cheer squad finished its run to back-to-back state championships in the Class 4, Small Division group. Making this year's win that much sweeter was the squad's bounce-back from injuries and an early season performance not up to standard.

These young people showed heart and a competitive spirit, and they deserve the accolades that have come their way.

Congratulations to each of these champions -- and all of our young athletes -- who devote time and energy toward reaching their goals. They're all winners.