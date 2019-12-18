House should impeach president

-
Editorial (12/18/19)High school athletes strive to reach goalsAthletics can be a vehicle through which young people learn valuable lessons about teamwork, sacrifice and overcoming adversity, and for the thousands of high school athletes who compete in sports ranging from track and field to football and golf, a...
Column (12/17/19)Lamentation is not loyalty: give yourself permission to celebrateHolidays are a time to celebrate, but they are also a difficult time for many. Instead of rejoicing, some are lamenting loved ones who have passed and reflecting on the traditions that passed with them. This Christmas, it is my prayer that even...
Editorial (12/16/19)State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed propertyYou might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property. According to a...
MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas songOn the first day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me A pounding gavel all for free On the second day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me Two opening statements And a pounding gavel all for free On the third day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to...
SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: A senator's axiom comes to mind following Jackson football lossA former U.S. Senator once shared a wise axiom that has stuck with me: Sometimes you win, sometimes you get experience. That statement came to mind Saturday evening as I watched the Jackson Indians football team lose in overtime to the Carthage...
Boy, have the Democrats ever overplayed their hand!If cosmic justice were to prevail, Democrats would drop their impeachment sham in confessed disgrace and move to give President Donald Trump a second term by acclamation for having ceaselessly abused their power in trying to nullify his first term....
Is Trump the only adult in the room?Donald Trump certainly is mercurial at times. He can be uncouth. But then again, no president in modern memory has been on the receiving end of such overwhelmingly negative media coverage and a three-year effort to abort his presidency, beginning...
Column (12/13/19)'Surprise billing' needs independent dispute resolutionAs a physician who served a largely rural area, I know recent years have been tough. It is ever harder to build and maintain a successful practice. Providing excellent patient care has become increasingly difficult due to authorization delaying...
Editorial (12/13/19)Congratulations SEMO graduatesSoutheast Missouri State University will graduate 702 students in two commencement ceremonies to be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The graduates include 581 undergraduates along with 113 and eight master's and specialist...
Editorial (12/12/19)EDITORIAL: Vinson's legacy includes focus on othersDennis Vinson, president and chief executive officer of Signature Packaging & Paper, died Dec. 1. He was 63. He leaves behind a legacy not only as a successful businessman but as a visionary leader whose focus on others served as an example for...
Editorial (12/11/19)LaCroix Church hits 7 million mark with meal-packing eventsClad in hairnets and plastic gloves, volunteers of all ages came out over the weekend to pack meals for destitute children in foreign lands. It was the annual Feed My Starving Children meal-packing event sponsored by LaCroix Church, which includes...
Column (12/10/19)This Christmas, my friends don't know me"I don't know you anymore," my friend joked. I had to laugh because I'm starting to wonder if even I know me anymore. 'Tis the season for most to embrace the festivities, the lights, the snow, but not I -- until this year. Look, I'm no Scrooge. I'm...
Editorial (12/9/19)Cancer gala continues tradition of raising funds with styleThis community has no shortage of opportunities to do good while also having a good time. Last month, the American Cancer Society held its annual gala, which raised more than $90,000 to assist patients and fund research. Held at Rusted Route...
GUEST COLUMN: Remembering Pearl Harbor and a Cape Girardeau son 78 years later7:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. A sleepy Hawaii had awakened to another beautiful Sunday morning. U.S. military personnel were going through their morning routines, with countless sailors, Marines, and Army personnel at attention, bugles sounding the daily...
SEMO Humane Society gets $70k boost to capital campaignThe SEMO Humane Society received strong support in its recent fundraiser for a new adoption center. JSE Surplus and Purina combined for a $35,000 match as part of the shelter's #GivingTuesday campaign. Every dollar donated through Dec. 3 was...
Editorial (12/6/19)It's a big weekend for festive fun in Southeast MissouriThe lights shine brightly in Southeast Missouri -- Christmas lights, that is. Following last weekend's parade in downtown Cape Girardeau, a 30-foot tree lighting on Broadway, and flip-the-switch events at the county park and Jackson, there's more...
Editorial (12/5/19)SEMO fall sports finish with distinctionThe Southeast Missouri State University football, volleyball and soccer teams had seasons for the books with each program winning the Ohio Valley Conference title. The football team, led by sixth-year head coach Tom Matukewicz, lost a first-round...
Editorial (12/2/19)Historical society hosts holiday exhibitIf you love Christmas lights and other festive events, youll want to visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center before Christmas. The center, at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, is hosting a holiday-themed exhibit from the National Quilt Museum in...
Editorial (11/29/19)Festive events kick off Christmas season in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThough you likely have plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers, the Christmas season is upon us and there will be several festivities that kick off this weekend. n The Jackson City Park "flip the switch" party will take place at 4:30 this afternoon with a...
House should impeach president
Thank you to the House Judiciary Committee for voting to impeach President Trump. When the full House of Representatives votes I strongly encourage Congressman Jason Smith to vote in favor of impeachment. Considering the massive evidence against the President and favoring the impeachment articles -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- one would think unanimous approval is a certainty.
The President's supporters do not see things this way. Perhaps they do not see the abuse of power, because he is trying to do things they want. Perhaps they do not see the obstruction of Congress, because Congress is exercising its Constitutional power to stop him. I respectfully disagree with these notions, because this is how our government is designed to work -- nobody gets everything they want. We elect a chief administrator who is required to share power with Congress and the Judiciary.
After all, President Trump won in 2016 on a technicality. He legitimately won the Electoral College and the Democrats handed over power. Remember, he lost the popular vote by a massive 2.9 million-vote landslide. Furthermore, in 2018, his leadership style resulted in a massive loss of Republican seats in the House. Perhaps rather than defending Trump's atrocious behavior we should imagine how successful his presidency could have been if he had recognized his two-time failure to obtain a popular mandate and instead worked with Congress to solve problems rather than pursuing his authoritarian, scorched-earth style approach to governing.
ANDY LEIGHTON, Cape Girardeau