Prayer 12/18/19

Bids for Center Junction project higher than anticipatedThe Missouri Department of Transportation has received five bids for bridge replacement and interchange redesign at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, but all were higher than expected and it is unclear...
Wintry weather leads to multiple accidents in Cape GirardeauBer weather led to multiple vehicle accidents and headaches for motorists Monday night into Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple weather-related traffic calls Monday...
Road district engineer gives Cape City Council update on overlay, bridge projectsPlans to lay 8.9 miles of asphalt overlay in the coming year were presented at Monday nights Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. District engineer Mark Phillips represented the Cape Special Road District and gave city councilmembers updates on...
Jackson man sentenced to 6 years on firearm chargeA Jackson man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gabriel D. Housman, 25, entered a plea of guilty in U.S. Federal Court on Sept. 18 before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross,...
Chester man given 30 years for 2018 murderA Chester, Illinois, man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Union County, Illinois, in September 2018, Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel announced Monday. In addition to being sentenced for his first-degree murder conviction,...
Jackson aldermen table talk of charter governmentTwo months ago, at the Jackson Board of Aldermens annual retreat, it seemed as if the city was headed down a path toward creating a charter form of government. At that time, city attorney Tom Ludwig alluded to a variety of reasons why Jackson...
Cape residents call for crosswalk at Kingshighway/Cape Rock; mayor directs to MoDOT7The Rev. Renita Green carried a single, slightly worn boot into the final Cape Girardeau City Council meeting of the year Monday night. The shoes owner remained hospitalized in a St. Louis intensive care unit after being struck by a vehicle and...
2020 Jackson budget calls for increases in water, sewer, electric, trash feesThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved an annual budget calling for an increase in water, sewer, electric and trash collection fees next year. The rate increases for the sewer, water and electric services amounts to 1.9% above...
Careless smoking materials lead to early morning fireImproperly disposed of smoking materials are believed to have ignited a structure fire early Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department official. A fire report from the incident stated firefighters were called...
Volunteers wrap up 2019 Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash with day of shopping1Boy cart! Girl cart! Boy cart! Katie Stricker shouted with a smile and a cup of coffee in hand as she directed Happy Slapowitzs Toy Bash volunteers Sunday morning at Target in Cape Girardeau. As a volunteer approached with an empty cart,...
SEMO grads excited for life after commencementOn Saturday, 702 students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Among those graduates were three candidates whose time at Southeast gave them tools to enter the...
Reward offered in Michele Bell disappearance2It has been one week since 36-year-old Michele Bell disappeared from Caruthersville, Missouri, and family members are now offering a reward for information leading to her location. A group of about 45 people aided Saturday in search for Bell,...
Hudson named to state chiropractic boardCape Girardeau chiropractor Seth Hudson has been appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. His appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson. Hudson is owner of Hudson Spine & Joint in Cape Girardeau. Prior...
Photo Gallery 12/15/19Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash shoppingAfter holding its holiday fundraiser over the weekend, volunteers with Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash filled two trailers with boxes of toys for the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots Foundation on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Target in Cape Girardeau. By...
Comedian Erica Rhodes reflects on career ahead of shows in CapeComedian Erica Rhodes once voiced Garrison Keillor's conscience on "A Prairie Home Companion" radio show. Now, she's on a standup comedy tour, and she's on for a four-show engagement starting Thursday at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau. She's...
Authorities identify suspects in Cape murder5Authorities charged two men Friday in the Wednesday murder of 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson Jr., 19,...
Restaurant equipment to be sold at auctionFixtures and equipment from two former Cape Girardeau restaurants -- ranging from tables and chairs to refrigerators and flat screen televisions -- will be sold next week through an online auction service. However, plans for the former Ruby Tuesday...
Search party for missing Caruthersville woman set for SaturdayAfter days without a sighting of Michele Bell, her family members are organizing a search party this Saturday in the hopes of locating the missing Caruthersville, Missouri, woman. The search party will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Interstate 55...
Homicide victim identified as 53-year-old Michigan man2The victim of a homicide Wednesday morning at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex has been identified as Richard R. Reeves, 53, of Decatur, Michigan. The homicide is currently being investigated by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case...
Most read 12/12/19Victim dead after shooting at The District10Caution tape surrounded a parking lot at The District apartment complex Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau, where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been...
Most read 12/12/19Man shot multiple times in Cape apartment10Adult male shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau An adult white male was located with shot multiple gunshots to the torso Wednesday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Police responded around 10 a.m. to 652...
Most read 12/11/19Albert Lowes remembered as a legendary litigator3Cape Girardeau attorney Albert C. Lowes, described by friends and colleagues as a tenacious, cigar-smoking jurist whose gruff exterior cloaked a heart of gold, died Monday night at a long-term care facility in Cape Girardeau. A resident of Jackson,...
Most read 12/11/19Caruthersville woman missing since Monday, vehicle found in ArkansasMichele L. Bell of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been missing since Monday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol missing persons list. The advisory described the missing 36-year-old woman as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with...