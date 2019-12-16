*Menu
Celebrate Jesus!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Amy Weissmueller
Monday, December 16, 2019
Kage and Koda Illers (age 6), with sister Berkley (age 8), pose by a donkey at the live Nativity.

St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson welcomed families with young children to the Celebrate Jesus! event held on Saturday, Dec. 14. Just over 400 people attended and enjoyed a live Nativity, Christmas crafts and games, sensory activities, an obstacle course, cookie decorating, live Christmas music, and a Starry Night glow room! Happy Birthday, Jesus!

Kyle Weissmueller (age 5), and brother Luke (age 2), pose near a balloon Christmas tree with their Celebrate Jesus shirts.
Alexander Peters (age 6) works with volunteer Sandy Kassel, to create a Baby Jesus ornament.
Ephraim Torreson, (age 8 months), explores a soft sensory pool in the baby and toddler area.
Atticus McQuay (age 5), with mother Sarah, carefully works on a Nativity mosaic.

