Guardian Angel JV Coed Basketball Team Wins Second in Tournament

The JV boys basketball tournament for the Christian League was held at St. Augustine in Kelso on December 14-15. This year, the Guardian Angel team of Oran was coed, with 7 boys and 2 girls on the team. They had a 5 win/3 loss record and placed third in the league. At the tournament, they won the second place trophy. The team is coached by Bill Loper and he is assisted by Darin Woods. The team is made up of students from the 4th-6th grade. The athletes on the team are Cooper Bryant, Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Cora Woods, Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Weston Woods, Dane Loper and Kasyn Seabaugh. We are proud of their success. Congratulations to the Redwings JV coed basketball team!!