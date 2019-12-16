Guardian Angel JV Coed Basketball Team Wins Second in Tournament

More to explore
-
Local News 12/17/19Mattress fire early Monday morning at 905 South Ellis St.Improperly disposed of smoking materials are believed to have ignited a structure fire early Monday morning in Cape Girardeau, according to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department official. A fire report from the incident stated firefighters were called at...
-
Volunteers wrap up 2019 Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash with day of shopping1Boy cart! Girl cart! Boy cart! Katie Stricker shouted with a smile and a cup of coffee in hand as she directed Happy Slapowitzs Toy Bash volunteers Sunday morning at Target in Cape Girardeau. As a volunteer approached with an empty cart,...
-
SEMO grads excited for life after commencementOn Saturday, 702 students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in two commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Among those graduates were three candidates whose time at Southeast gave them tools to enter the...
-
-
Reward offered in Michele Bell disappearance2It has been one week since 36-year-old Michele Bell disappeared from Caruthersville, Missouri, and family members are now offering a reward for information leading to her location. A group of about 45 people aided Saturday in search for Bell,...
-
Hudson named to state chiropractic boardCape Girardeau chiropractor Seth Hudson has been appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. His appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Gov. Mike Parson. Hudson is owner of Hudson Spine & Joint in Cape Girardeau. Prior...
-
-
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 12/15/19Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash shoppingAfter holding its holiday fundraiser over the weekend, volunteers with Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash filled two trailers with boxes of toys for the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots Foundation on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Target in Cape Girardeau. By...
-
-
Comedian Erica Rhodes reflects on career ahead of shows in CapeComedian Erica Rhodes once voiced Garrison Keillor's conscience on "A Prairie Home Companion" radio show. Now, she's on a standup comedy tour, and she's on for a four-show engagement starting Thursday at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau. She's...
-
-
Authorities identify suspects in Cape murder5Authorities charged two men Friday in the Wednesday murder of 53-year-old Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release issued by Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, Thomas Q. Bean, 19, and Maurice Patterson Jr., 19,...
-
-
-
-
Restaurant equipment to be sold at auctionFixtures and equipment from two former Cape Girardeau restaurants -- ranging from tables and chairs to refrigerators and flat screen televisions -- will be sold next week through an online auction service. However, plans for the former Ruby Tuesday...
-
-
-
Search party for missing Caruthersville woman set for SaturdayAfter days without a sighting of Michele Bell, her family members are organizing a search party this Saturday in the hopes of locating the missing Caruthersville, Missouri, woman. The search party will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Interstate 55...
-
Homicide victim identified as 53-year-old Michigan man2The victim of a homicide Wednesday morning at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex has been identified as Richard R. Reeves, 53, of Decatur, Michigan. The homicide is currently being investigated by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case...
-
Gathering Toys for Tots at the Osage CentreMarine Corps veterans Jim Halstead of Advance, Missouri, left, and Jim Winder of Jackson load toys into a trailer during the Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps League Detachment 1081's 24-hour Toys for Tots toy drive Thursday at the Osage Centre...
-
Fabulous Bible Investigators after-school program teaches Bible, camaraderie among girlsThe hum of excited chatter filled the fellowship hall of Bethany Baptist Church on Thursday as third- and fourth graders entered the room and haphazardly threw off their backpacks and coats. The church, at 1712 Randol Ave. in Cape Girardeau, hosts...
-
Cape church choirs come together for Christmas cantata performance this weekend1The Light of Christmas will shine this weekend. The Christmas cantata developed by well-known Cape Girardeau music leader Mike Dumey will see Centenary United Methodist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church choirs join a small orchestra and...
-
SEMO Regents to discuss university audit reportsSeveral audit reports will highlight the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agenda when the board meets this morning. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall. The accounting firm of...
-
Pedestrian struck; southbound Kingshighway closed for nowA pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive and was transported by ambulance to St Francis hospital for life-threatening injuries. Additional details are still being gathered by investigators on...
-
Local News 12/12/19Victim dead after shooting at The District10Caution tape surrounded a parking lot at The District apartment complex Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau, where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been...
-
Local News 12/12/19'Love is what sustains': The People's Shelter relies on volunteers, donations to operateFrom September 2018 to October of this year, The Peoples Shelter has served more than 18,700 meals to Cape Girardeau residents experiencing homelessness. The makeshift shelter is housed in the basement of St. James AME Church on North Street. ...
-
Most read 12/12/19Man shot multiple times in Cape apartment10Adult male shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau An adult white male was located with shot multiple gunshots to the torso Wednesday morning, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Police responded around 10 a.m. to 652...
-
Albert Lowes remembered as a legendary litigator3Cape Girardeau attorney Albert C. Lowes, described by friends and colleagues as a tenacious, cigar-smoking jurist whose gruff exterior cloaked a heart of gold, died Monday night at a long-term care facility in Cape Girardeau. A resident of Jackson,...
-
Caruthersville woman missing since Monday, vehicle found in ArkansasMichele L. Bell of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been missing since Monday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol missing persons list. The advisory described the missing 36-year-old woman as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with...
-
School hosts coon hunt despite external protests3Nobody seemed tired, even well after midnight. Perhaps it was the post-hunt camaraderie. Or maybe it was the chili and beef stew. Even the youngest ones seemed spry. More than 150 people crowded into the high school agriculture building in Patton...
-
Most read 12/10/19Semi-truck crash near Scott City kills New Madrid trucker, closes I-55 northbound lanesBoth northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed early Monday morning as emergency crews in Scott County worked on the scene of a fatal crash involving a semitractor-trailer driver from New Madrid, Missouri. The fatally injured driver was...
-
Most read 12/9/19Betting on Cape Girardeau: New casino owner talks history, changes1Erwin Haitzmann was a university student in Linz, Austria, in the mid-1970s, and like many college students, he needed a job to help pay his expenses. Little did he know the job he would take would be the start of a career in the gaming industry and...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.