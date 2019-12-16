*Menu
Guardian Angel JV Coed Basketball Team Wins Second in Tournament

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Monday, December 16, 2019
Pictured are members and coaches of the JV Redwings of Guardian Angel, Oran after winning second place in the tournament at Kelso. Front row, left to right are Kasyn Seabaugh, Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, & Jonah Dirnberger. In the back row are Asst. Coach Darin Woods, Porter Gadberry, Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods, Weston Woods, Dane Loper, and Coach Bill Loper.

The JV boys basketball tournament for the Christian League was held at St. Augustine in Kelso on December 14-15. This year, the Guardian Angel team of Oran was coed, with 7 boys and 2 girls on the team. They had a 5 win/3 loss record and placed third in the league. At the tournament, they won the second place trophy. The team is coached by Bill Loper and he is assisted by Darin Woods. The team is made up of students from the 4th-6th grade. The athletes on the team are Cooper Bryant, Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Cora Woods, Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Weston Woods, Dane Loper and Kasyn Seabaugh. We are proud of their success. Congratulations to the Redwings JV coed basketball team!!

