Southern IL AIDS Holiday Project Needs Support

User-submitted story by Julie Robinson
Monday, December 16, 2019
Billy Taylor and Julie Robinson are pictured delivering gifts for the AIDS Holiday Project last December.

The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition and the Tri-State AIDS Holiday Project are still working to meet the needs of 11 low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS in Southern Illinois. We have small and medium size households that still need to be sponsored. If you can sponsor a family, please contact 3statealliance@gmail.com or 812-480-0204. We can give you a wish list and clothing sizes for the household you sponsor. You can also send a check to the Southern IL AIDS Coalition, PO Box 3595, Carbondale, IL 62902 or donate online at http://aidsholidayproject.org/donate.html.

