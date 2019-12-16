Swan knows needs of Missourians

The best indicator of future performance is past behavior. Kathy Swan's past performance serving as state representative is worthy of imitation and duplication in the Senate. I support Kathy to be our senator for District 27, because of her servant leadership, experience and measurable results.

Kathy has a well documented record of "knowing the needs" of all Missouri citizens and is a person who is "in touch and in tune" with simple solutions to complex problems. Born, raised, educated in Cape County, Kathy is the right person, at the right time, with the right values to lead District 27 as senator.

DOUGH AUSTIN, 1553 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701