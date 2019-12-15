*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Meet Crazy Horse Family Elder and Author at Cape Girardeau Library

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Mae Dialino
Sunday, December 15, 2019
Drawing of Crazy Horse based off of a description by his youngest sister Iron Cedar, aka Julia Clown, to an unknown artist about 1930. Drawing compliments the Crazy Horse Family.

CRAZY HORSE FAMILY ELDER AND AUTHOR VISIT CAPE GIRARDEAU

       Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr will join author William Matson to discuss and sign their book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy" based on the Familys oral history January 16 at the Cape Girardeau Library located at 711 North Clark Street from 6:30 to 8:30 PM in Cape Girardeau.

      This will be their landmark 284th appearance as they travel across the United States and Europe. The Crazy Horse family's oral history had not been told outside the family for over a century because the government had been hunting their family members since Crazy Horse was assassinated in 1877. Now, over a century later, it is finally being told by his family. Clown, a son to Edward Clown who was a nephew to Crazy Horse and keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe, will represent his family at the discussion.

       Books will be available at the signing.

Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy based on the oral history of the Crazy Horse Family.

       Clown currently lives in Dupree, SD on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary film maker, currently resides in Spearfish, SD. This is Matson's first book.

          The event is free and open to the public.

Crazy Horse's youngest sister Iron Cedar aka Julia Clown and her husband Old Eagle aka Amos Clown taken in 1921 upon return of the body of their eldest son Moses from France. Moses was killed in World War I nine days before the armistice making his parents the first gold star family in South Dakota.

Comments