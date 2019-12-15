Meet Crazy Horse Family Elder and Author at Cape Girardeau Library

CRAZY HORSE FAMILY ELDER AND AUTHOR VISIT CAPE GIRARDEAU

Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr will join author William Matson to discuss and sign their book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy" based on the Familys oral history January 16 at the Cape Girardeau Library located at 711 North Clark Street from 6:30 to 8:30 PM in Cape Girardeau.

This will be their landmark 284th appearance as they travel across the United States and Europe. The Crazy Horse family's oral history had not been told outside the family for over a century because the government had been hunting their family members since Crazy Horse was assassinated in 1877. Now, over a century later, it is finally being told by his family. Clown, a son to Edward Clown who was a nephew to Crazy Horse and keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe, will represent his family at the discussion.

Books will be available at the signing.

Clown currently lives in Dupree, SD on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary film maker, currently resides in Spearfish, SD. This is Matson's first book.

The event is free and open to the public.